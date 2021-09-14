Billie Eilish Teams Up With Nike for Vegan Air Jordans in Slime Green
Vegan singer Billie Eilish is working with Nike to debut a leather-free Air Jordan that will feature her signature slime green, and we got a sneak peek of the kicks ahead of the drop. The “Ghost Green” color mirrors Nike’s signature Don C Legacy 231 and “Gatorade” design sneakers, picked out by Eilish during a 2019 feature with Complex. The sneakers are rumored to be completely vegan due to Eilish’s consistent plant-based activism as well as Nike’s recent sustainability measures.wpst.com
