Cass County, MI

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cass, St. Joseph by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-14 16:28:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-14 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cass; St. Joseph The National Weather Service in Northern Indiana has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Cass County in southwestern Michigan St. Joseph County in southwestern Michigan * Until 530 PM EDT. * At 427 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Edwardsburg, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Constantine, White Pigeon, Three Rivers, Centreville and Colon. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

#Thunderstorm#Extreme Weather#17 30 00

