CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Huron County, MI

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Huron by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-14 16:28:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-14 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Huron A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN HURON COUNTY At 427 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Harbor Beach, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Huron County, including the following locations... Ruth, White Rock and Helena. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Harbor Beach, MI
County
Huron County, MI
Local
Michigan Cars
The Hill

Democrats look for Plan B after blow on immigration

Democrats and immigration advocates are ready to pitch a Plan B after the Senate parliamentarian spiked a Democratic proposal aimed at providing a pathway to citizenship for millions of people. Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough, a former immigration lawyer, shut down the possibility of granting 8 million people the right to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roofs#Extreme Weather

Comments / 0

Community Policy