Destiny 2 Ager's Scepter Exotic Quest Guide - Where To Find All Atlas Skews For Tracing The Stars

By Phil Hornshaw
Gamespot
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlong with a new story and new seasonal activities to explore, Destiny 2's Season of the Lost also includes a new Exotic mission that has you chasing a trace rifle called Ager's Scepter. The path starts with the Tracing the Stars quest, given by the Awoken queen, Mara Sov. After telling a story of a mythical family of kestrels and the powerful artifacts they created, Mara sends you out to attempt to retrieve those artifacts, but this quest spans a few weeks of searching before it unlocks a quest called A Hollow Coronation, which will end with you claiming Ager's Scepter for yourself.

