Destiny 2 Ager's Scepter Exotic Quest Guide - Where To Find All Atlas Skews For Tracing The Stars

Destiny 2 Tracing the Stars 3 means more Atlas Skews to find in Temple Overlook, Secluded Statue, Ahamkara Skulls, and more Rheasilvia areas in the Dreaming City and Harbinger’s Seclude location. To start the quest, grab it from the Wayfinder’s Compass in the HELM. As with previous weeks, you’ll soon get the five location clues for the Atlas Skews, and once you’ve got them all, they’ll need to be deposited at the gatehouse. We might be nearing the end of this quest, so Destiny 2 players need to make sure they’re all caught up so they can get the Ager’s Scepter Exotic Trace Rifle in Destiny 2 Season of the Lost.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO