CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Huron County, MI

Severe Weather Statement issued for Huron by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-14 15:05:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-14 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Huron A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN HURON COUNTY At 427 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Harbor Beach, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Huron County, including the following locations... Ruth, White Rock and Helena. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Forsyth by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-21 04:28:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-21 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Additional information is available at weather.gov/atlanta. Target Area: Forsyth The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Georgia Big Creek near Cumming affecting Forsyth County. The Flood Warning is now in effect until further notice The Flood Warning continues for the Big Creek near Cumming. * Until further notice. * At 3:45 AM EDT Tuesday the stage was 7.5 feet and nearly steady. * Flood stage is 6 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring. * Forecast...No forecast is available for this location. * Impact...At 8 feet, minor flooding will expand into the natural flood plain of the creek upstream and downstream from the gage at Atlanta Highway or Georgia Highway 9. Most of the sidewalk and boardwalk of the Big Creek Greenway will be under a foot or two of water. The areas under the Georgia 400 Highway and McFarland Road will be covered with around three feet of water. A portion of the sidewalk under Majors Road will be covered with around four feet of water.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Christian, Douglas, Greene, Webster by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-21 00:09:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-21 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Christian; Douglas; Greene; Webster Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southern Webster, northwestern Douglas, northeastern Christian and southeastern Greene Counties through 100 AM CDT At 1217 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Strafford to Sparta. Movement was east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Ozark... Rogersville Ava... Strafford Seymour... Sparta Fordland... Diggins Oldfield... Turners Elkhead... Bruner Keltner... Northview Linden... Dogwood This includes Interstate 44 between mile markers 85 and 93. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for McDonald by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-21 00:22:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-21 00:32:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: McDonald THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR MCDONALD COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 1230 AM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.
MCDONALD COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for De Witt, Logan, McLean, Tazewell, Woodford by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-21 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-21 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: De Witt; Logan; McLean; Tazewell; Woodford Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of central Logan, southeastern Woodford, De Witt, eastern Tazewell and McLean Counties through 100 AM CDT At 1203 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Deer Creek to near Armington to Elkhart. Movement was east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Strong thunderstorms will be near Eureka, Minier, Goodfield, Deer Creek and Armington around 1210 AM CDT. Atlanta, Danvers and Stanford around 1215 AM CDT. McLean and Carlock around 1220 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Bloomington, Normal, El Paso, Hudson, Beason, Heyworth, Towanda, Kenney, Gridley, Downs, Clinton and Lexington. This includes the following highways Interstate 155 between mile markers 0 and 14. Interstate 39 between mile markers 0 and 15. Interstate 55 between mile markers 117 and 187. Interstate 74 between mile markers 106 and 157. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
DE WITT COUNTY, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Harbor Beach, MI
County
Huron County, MI
Local
Michigan Cars
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Delaware by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-21 00:12:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-21 00:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Delaware Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Benton, northwestern Carroll and southern Delaware Counties through 1245 AM CDT At 1212 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 4 miles southwest of Garfield to 2 miles northeast of Leach. Movement was east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations in or near the path include Rogers... Bentonville Siloam Springs... Eureka Springs Bella Vista... Lowell Pea Ridge... Gentry Gravette... Cave Springs Decatur... West Siloam Springs Colcord... Kansas Highfill... Garfield Gateway... Beaver Springtown... Northwest Arkansas Regional Air This includes Interstate 49 between mile markers 80 and 93. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
DELAWARE COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Benton, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-21 01:17:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-21 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Benton; Washington Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southern Benton, northwestern Washington, northern Adair and east central Cherokee Counties through 200 AM CDT At 117 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Proctor to 4 miles south of Springtown. Movement was east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations in or near the path include Fayetteville... Springdale Rogers... Siloam Springs Lowell... Farmington Prairie Grove... Tontitown Bethel Heights... Lincoln Cave Springs... Westville West Siloam Springs... Highfill Watts... Springtown Christie... Northwest Arkansas Regional Air Cincinnati... Baron This includes Interstate 49 between mile markers 60 and 80. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BENTON COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Delaware by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-21 00:46:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-21 01:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Delaware Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Benton, northwestern Madison, Carroll, northeastern Washington, southeastern Delaware, northwestern Adair and northern Cherokee Counties through 130 AM CDT At 1245 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 3 miles southwest of Eureka Springs to 6 miles northwest of Gentry to 5 miles northeast of Hulbert. Movement was east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations in or near the path include Springdale... Rogers Bentonville... Siloam Springs Berryville... Eureka Springs Bella Vista... Lowell Pea Ridge... Gentry Green Forest... Tontitown Bethel Heights... Gravette Cave Springs... Decatur West Siloam Springs... Colcord Kansas... Highfill This includes Interstate 49 between mile markers 74 and 93. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
DELAWARE COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Carroll, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-21 01:17:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-21 01:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Carroll; Madison Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Benton, northwestern Madison, Carroll, northeastern Washington, southeastern Delaware, northwestern Adair and northern Cherokee Counties through 130 AM CDT At 1245 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 3 miles southwest of Eureka Springs to 6 miles northwest of Gentry to 5 miles northeast of Hulbert. Movement was east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations in or near the path include Springdale... Rogers Bentonville... Siloam Springs Berryville... Eureka Springs Bella Vista... Lowell Pea Ridge... Gentry Green Forest... Tontitown Bethel Heights... Gravette Cave Springs... Decatur West Siloam Springs... Colcord Kansas... Highfill This includes Interstate 49 between mile markers 74 and 93. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CARROLL COUNTY, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Wind Gust#Roofs
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for McDonald by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-21 00:22:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-21 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: McDonald THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR MCDONALD COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 1230 AM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.
MCDONALD COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Adair, Cherokee, Delaware by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-21 00:46:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-21 01:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Adair; Cherokee; Delaware Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Benton, northwestern Madison, Carroll, northeastern Washington, southeastern Delaware, northwestern Adair and northern Cherokee Counties through 130 AM CDT At 1245 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 3 miles southwest of Eureka Springs to 6 miles northwest of Gentry to 5 miles northeast of Hulbert. Movement was east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations in or near the path include Springdale... Rogers Bentonville... Siloam Springs Berryville... Eureka Springs Bella Vista... Lowell Pea Ridge... Gentry Green Forest... Tontitown Bethel Heights... Gravette Cave Springs... Decatur West Siloam Springs... Colcord Kansas... Highfill This includes Interstate 49 between mile markers 74 and 93. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
ADAIR COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Douglas, Wright by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-21 01:33:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-21 01:43:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Douglas; Wright THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN WRIGHT AND NORTHEASTERN DOUGLAS COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds are still possible with these thunderstorms. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service Springfield.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Douglas, Wright by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-21 01:17:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-21 01:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Douglas; Wright A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 AM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN WRIGHT AND NORTHEASTERN DOUGLAS COUNTIES At 116 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Hartville to 7 miles southeast of Mansfield, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Mountain Grove... Mansfield Norwood HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
DOUGLAS COUNTY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Benton, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-21 01:51:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-21 02:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Benton; Washington A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 215 AM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN BENTON...CENTRAL WASHINGTON AND CENTRAL ADAIR COUNTIES At 150 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 3 miles northeast of Lowell to 5 miles northwest of Farmington to 3 miles south of Westville, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations in or near the path include Fayetteville... Springdale Rogers... Lowell Farmington... Prairie Grove Tontitown... Bethel Heights Lincoln... Westville Greenland... Cincinnati Hobbs State Park... Baron War Eagle... Drake Field Airport Johnson... Elm Springs Goshen... Walnut Grove This includes Interstate 49 between mile markers 55 and 80. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BENTON COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Webster by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-21 00:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-21 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Webster A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 AM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN WEBSTER COUNTY At 1249 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Seymour to 8 miles northwest of Ava, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Seymour HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
WEBSTER COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Kodiak Island by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-20 19:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-09-21 11:30:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Kodiak Island RESUSPENDED ASH FROM NOVARUPTA OVER KODIAK ISLAND THROUGH TUESDAY Strong northwesterly winds to 45 mph have developed across Shelikof Strait and the waters around southern Kodiak Island, and will persist through Tuesday. These winds have resuspended ash from the 1912 Novarupta eruption, causing haze and reductions in air quality. Villages such as Karluk and Akhiok are most likely to be impacted. Those with respiratory ailments in these areas are encouraged to avoid or reduce outdoor activity to avoid inhaling the ash. The winds will subside by Tuesday night, which will cause the air quality to improve.
KENAI PENINSULA BOROUGH, AK
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Benton by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-21 00:21:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-21 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Benton THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN BENTON COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 1230 AM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still likely with this thunderstorm.
BENTON COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Adair by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-21 01:51:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-21 02:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Adair A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 215 AM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN BENTON...CENTRAL WASHINGTON AND CENTRAL ADAIR COUNTIES At 150 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 3 miles northeast of Lowell to 5 miles northwest of Farmington to 3 miles south of Westville, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations in or near the path include Fayetteville... Springdale Rogers... Lowell Farmington... Prairie Grove Tontitown... Bethel Heights Lincoln... Westville Greenland... Cincinnati Hobbs State Park... Baron War Eagle... Drake Field Airport Johnson... Elm Springs Goshen... Walnut Grove This includes Interstate 49 between mile markers 55 and 80. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ADAIR COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Benton by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-21 01:51:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-21 02:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Benton A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 215 AM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN BENTON...CENTRAL WASHINGTON AND CENTRAL ADAIR COUNTIES At 150 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 3 miles northeast of Lowell to 5 miles northwest of Farmington to 3 miles south of Westville, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations in or near the path include Fayetteville... Springdale Rogers... Lowell Farmington... Prairie Grove Tontitown... Bethel Heights Lincoln... Westville Greenland... Cincinnati Hobbs State Park... Baron War Eagle... Drake Field Airport Johnson... Elm Springs Goshen... Walnut Grove This includes Interstate 49 between mile markers 55 and 80. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BENTON COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Adair by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-21 02:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-21 02:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Adair A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 215 AM CDT FOR NORTHERN WASHINGTON AND CENTRAL ADAIR COUNTIES At 202 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Lincoln, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations in or near the path include Fayetteville... Farmington Prairie Grove... Lincoln Westville... Greenland Cincinnati... Drake Field Airport Baron... Johnson Goshen... Prairie Grove Battlefield State Walnut Grove... Savoy Wedington... Rhea Canehill... Hogeye Summers... Wheeler This includes Interstate 49 between mile markers 55 and 68. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ADAIR COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Guam by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-21 18:25:00 Expires: 2021-09-22 18:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Guam DEVELOPING TROPICAL DISTURBANCE TO PASS NEAR OR THROUGH THE MARIANAS THURSDAY INTO FRIDAY EVENING A developing tropical disturbance is centered north of Chuuk near 10N154E, or roughly 660 miles east-southeast of Guam. This disturbance is expected to strengthen as it heads near or through the Marianas by the end of this week. This disturbance is known as Invest Area 99W, by the Joint Typhoon Warning Center and is labeled as a Medium for development. This means the system is expected to become a tropical cyclone, but is expected to occur beyond 24 hours. This circulation is still in the formative stage, and questions remain in the track, how quickly the circulation will strengthen, and how quickly will it move. The latest guidance suggests some type of circulation passing near or through the Marianas. Showers, thunderstorms, and gusty winds are likely Wednesday through Friday. Although it`ll highly depend on how organized the system is and where it tracks, current estimates call for 1 to 3 inches of rainfall, with locally higher amounts possible. Sustained winds of 15 to 25 mph, with gusts to 35 mph are possible in the stronger showers and thunderstorms. Continue to monitor the forecast, as changes are likely.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy