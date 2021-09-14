Severe Weather Statement issued for Lapeer, Tuscola by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-14 16:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-14 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lapeer; Tuscola A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM EDT FOR TUSCOLA AND NORTHWESTERN LAPEER COUNTIES At 430 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles southwest of Ubly to near Caro to near Millington, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe storms will be near Kingston around 440 PM EDT. Mayville around 450 PM EDT. Clifford around 500 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include East Dayton, Deford, Tuscola, Wilmot, Ellington, Watrousville, Silverwood, Richville and Fostoria. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH