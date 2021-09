No. 2 West Springfield was paced by a four-point outing from junior Lorcan Mitchell on Monday, as the Terriers defeated No. 12 Amherst, 4-1. Mitchell found the back of the net twice versus the Hurricanes, while assisting on West Springfield’s other two goals. Also scoring for the Terriers in the victory were Jake Thibodeau and Emery Sloat.

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA ・ 9 HOURS AGO