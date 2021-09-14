CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'He was such a jovial boy:' Soddy Daisy pastors remember 17-year-old Justin Leming

By Eric Benninghoff, WTVC
wpde.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Updated Tuesday afternoon (9/14):. A community in Hamilton County is mourning the loss of a 17-year-old Sequoyah High School student to COVID-19. Senior Pastor Calvin Nunley of Christ Family Church in Soddy Daisy confirms that Justin Leming died in the hospital on Sunday afternoon. "Justin was...

