Colbert County, AL

Special Weather Statement issued for Colbert, Lauderdale by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-14 15:31:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-14 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Heavy rainfall rates with these storms may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Colbert; Lauderdale A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Lauderdale and northern Colbert Counties through 415 PM CDT At 328 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Underwood-Petersville, or near Florence, moving south at 5 mph. HAZARD...Heavy Rainfall. SOURCE...Radar indicated one to three inches of rainfall has occurred from Saint Florian to the Underwood-Petersburg communities over the last 3 hours. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Florence, Muscle Shoals, Sheffield, Tuscumbia, Killen, Leighton, St. Florian, Underwood-Petersville, Northwest Alabama Regional Airport and Wright. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

