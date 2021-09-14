CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

U.S. Treasury suspends changes to Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac share agreements

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago

WASHINGTON, Sept 14 (Reuters) - The Treasury Department on Tuesday said it had suspended changes to the government’s stake in housing giants Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac imposed in the final days of the Trump administration.

Those changes would have allowed the pair to begin to retain profits with an eye toward eventually exiting government control. The Treasury said the Federal Housing Finance Agency, which regulates the pair, is now reviewing those changes and consulting with Treasury on future revisions. (Reporting by Pete Schroeder; Editing by Leslie Adler)

Comments / 0

Related
ValueWalk

Tim Howard Calls For New Capital Rule For Fannie Mae

Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac have been hanging in the balance for years, and the capital rule that was proposed almost a year ago just made matters worse. Now former Fannie Mae CFO Tim Howard is calling into question calling for the Biden administration to release the government-sponsored enterprises from their conservatorships and reissue a new capital rule that would enable their release.
PERSONAL FINANCE
American Banker

Treasury to flag stablecoin perils as U.S. readies clampdown

Treasury officials have identified what they believe are the most urgent risks posed by Tether and other stablecoins as they ready recommendations for stricter oversight of cryptocurrencies. Ensuring investors can reliably move money in and out of tokens is a top concern for officials crafting a policy framework set to...
MARKETS
wealthmanagement.com

Fannie-Freddie Poised to Get Less Stringent Capital Requirements

(Bloomberg)—Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac are poised to get less stringent capital requirements, with their regulator planning a revamp of tough rules approved at the end of the Trump administration. In a Wednesday statement, the Federal Housing Finance Agency said it’s proposing amendments to the November rules that would specifically...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Inman.com

Regulators loosen reins on Fannie and Freddie

In another move to slam the brakes on the Trump administration’s plans to reprivatize Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, federal regulators who oversee the mortgage giants have suspended a number of provisions that were put in place in January to dial down Fannie and Freddie’s market share and help them raise capital.
U.S. POLITICS
nationalmortgagenews.com

FHFA proposes modification of capital rules for Fannie and Freddie

WASHINGTON — The Federal Housing Finance Agency is proposing to revise the post-conservatorship capital framework for Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac that was finalized under the Trump administration in order to encourage the transfer of risk to private investors and make the leverage requirements more dynamic. In a proposal issued...
U.S. POLITICS
nationalmortgagenews.com

Candidate to head FHFA favors turning Fannie, Freddie into utilities

WASHINGTON — Rumors circulating this week about a potential nominee to head the Federal Housing Finance Agency could offer key insight into how the Biden administration envisions the future of the mortgage giants Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. Speculation is mounting that Mike Calhoun, the president of the Center for...
U.S. POLITICS
Reuters

TREASURIES-U.S. yields dip with eyes on inflation data

NEW YORK, Sept 13 (Reuters) - U.S. government bond yields dipped on Monday with markets looking ahead to consumer inflation data on Tuesday that is expected to show a continuing slowdown in the pace of price increases. Yields are seen remaining in a tight range after last week's 10- and 30-year auctions were met with strong demand. "It will likely take downside surprises for CPI and retail sales to register in the bond market in the next five days," said Jim Vogel, head of fixed income strategy and commentary at FHN Financial Capital Markets, in a client note. The core reading of the U.S. consumer price index is expected to show a rise of 0.3% in August, down from 0.5% the previous month and 0.9% in June. "The numbers are important to the run up to the fourth quarter, but they are not pivotal by themselves. Any weakness will be explained away by the (COVID-19) Delta wave," Vogel said. Shortages of basic materials and parts have created bottlenecks, and price increases, across various supply chains. The U.S. Federal Reserve is paying close attention to price pressures as it mulls when to begin to reduce its massive bond holdings and how soon to begin lifting rates from near zero. It also remains on the lookout for any signs that price pressures may broaden. There are no scheduled Federal Reserve speakers this week ahead of next week's FOMC meeting. The yield on 10-year Treasury notes was down 2 basis points to 1.321%. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was down 2.7 basis points to 1.907%. The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was down 0.4 basis point at 0.213%. September 13 Monday 10:31 AM New York / 1431 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.0475 0.0482 0.000 Six-month bills 0.05 0.0507 0.000 Two-year note 99-213/256 0.2109 -0.006 Three-year note 99-208/256 0.438 -0.010 Five-year note 99-198/256 0.7967 -0.019 Seven-year note 100-44/256 1.0993 -0.021 10-year note 99-92/256 1.3191 -0.022 20-year bond 98-156/256 1.8336 -0.026 30-year bond 102-44/256 1.9044 -0.030 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 10.00 0.00 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 11.25 0.25 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 9.50 0.00 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 2.00 -0.75 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -26.00 -0.25 spread (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Freddie Mac#Fannie Mae#U S Treasury#The Treasury Department
Inman.com

Fannie and Freddie must submit equitable housing finance plans

Mortgage giants Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac have been ordered to submit equitable housing finance plans by the end of year, laying out a roadmap for reducing racial or ethnic homeownership gaps over the next three years. The plans — which will take effect on Jan. 1 — must identify...
REAL ESTATE
nationalmortgagenews.com

Where Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac’s strengths in fair lending diverge

The Federal Housing Finance Agency on Wednesday released a set of fair lending statistics, highlighting a subset of the data that shows each of the two government-sponsored enterprises has some groups it offers higher approval rates to than its competitor does. Fannie Mae, for example, approves mortgage applications submitted by...
ECONOMY
wallstreetwindow.com

Treasury Department Seeks to Track Financial Transactions of Personal Bank Accounts Over $600 – Peter Jacobsen

In May, the Treasury Department released the Biden administration’s revenue proposals for fiscal year 2022. One aspect of this document that has gone under-reported is the administration’s new plan for reporting requirements for financial institutions. The document is unequivocal about the administration’s goal for financial reporting, stating, “this proposal would...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
NewsBreak
Housing
Telegraph

Why the US risks running out of cash within weeks

The notion of the world’s richest, most powerful economy running out of money may seem ridiculous. Even more so in a world of ultra-low borrowing costs and record-breaking Covid deficits shoring up finances. But it’s a reality that could happen as American politicians wrangle over President Joe Biden’s $3.5 trillion...
POTUS
AFP

Yellen urges Congress to raise debt limit to avoid financial crisis

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen pleaded Sunday for Congress to raise the debt ceiling in order to avoid a "historic financial crisis." In an editorial published in the Wall Street Journal, Yellen points out that the United States has always raised the debt ceiling before exceeding its limit. "The US has never defaulted. Not once." "Doing so would likely precipitate a historic financial crisis," Yellen wrote.
CONGRESS & COURTS
pymnts

Fannie Mae Will Consider Rental Payment History for Mortgage Applications

Starting Saturday (Sept. 18), mortgage financing giant Fannie Mae will consider rent payment histories when determining the creditworthiness of people looking to finance homes. The 12 most recent rental payments will be examined when lenders use automated creditworthiness check systems. Permission to look at records — bank statements or third-party...
REAL ESTATE
trust.org

U.S. Treasury climate official seeks insurance changes for extreme weather

WASHINGTON, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Climate-related weather events are costing American households, businesses and insurers billions of dollars in losses, and there is no sign that they will ease up, the U.S. Treasury's top climate official told Reuters on Thursday. Climate counselor John Morton said Treasury's Federal Insurance Office (FIO)...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS News

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warns Congress it needs to raise or suspend the debt ceiling as U.S. government is poised to run out of cash

As the U.S. government gets closer to being unable to pay its bills, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Wednesday urged Congress to act quickly to raise or suspend the debt limit. The divided Congress faces a growing list of urgent matters when it returns from recess later this month, but Democratic leaders said they must address the debt limit.
CONGRESS & COURTS
KOMO News

Fannie Mae wants to help more renters become homeowners

Fannie Mae, a leading source of mortgage financing for single-family home buyers, has added a new feature to its automated underwriting program. Starting this week, Fannie Mae will consider rental payment history—with permission from the mortgage applicants—as part of its risk assessment for loan approval. “So, looking at somebody's rent...
REAL ESTATE
Reuters

Reuters

185K+
Followers
209K+
Post
100M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy