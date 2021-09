Restaurants have faced an exceptionally challenging past year and a half, but the prestigious annual Wine Spectator Awards aim to recognize those in the industry that have excelled in their wine programs in spite of these tough times. More than 2,900 restaurant recipients from across the United States and over 70 countries were announced in the August 31st issue of Wine Spectator magazine, “honored for their dedication to wine.” Among the winners are 72 New Jersey spots, including four outstanding restaurants in Hoboken and Jersey City. Read on to learn more about the local Wine Spectator award-winning restaurants and their acclaimed wine programs.

HOBOKEN, NJ ・ 4 DAYS AGO