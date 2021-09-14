KU protest isn’t the first time students have rallied against sexual assault on campus

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The University of Kansas Student Senate has condemned recent violent incidents that have happened on campus following a week full of protests. The University of Kansas Student Senate has confirmed three separate protests happened on the campus during the week of Sept. 12. It said the first was held on Sunday, Sept. 12, demanded that the University implement a COVID-19 vaccine mandate. The second was held on Monday, Sept. 13, and was initially a rally to celebrate Indigenous culture in response to the vandalization of the KU Common Work of Art titled Native Hosts, by Edgar Heap of Birds. The last was held on Monday and Tuesday, Sept. 13 and 14, and was in response to a reported case of sexual assault at the Phi Kappa Psi fraternity house. Furthermore, this week, the KU Student Body President was also confronted for what is being called ongoing racist attacks on social media.

LAWRENCE, KS ・ 4 DAYS AGO