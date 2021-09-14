CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

KU protest isn’t the first time students have rallied against sexual assault on campus

By ORDER REPRINT
Kansas City Star
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHundreds of protesters gathered outside the Phi Kappa Psi fraternity house Monday night after one of its house members was accused of sexually assaulting another student over the weekend. The protest, which some on social media described as the largest they’d seen at the university, isn’t the first time students...

www.kansascity.com

Comments / 0

Related
KSNT

Protest at ‘No Means No’ rally at KU fraternity turns violent in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Kan. — A protest in Lawrence Monday night has turned violent. Protesters gathered for a “No Means No” rally against sexual assault. But now FOX4 crews on scene have confirmed that some protesters have smashed windows and stormed the porch of the Phi Kappa Psi fraternity house, which is located just off campus near 15th Street and Iowa Street.
LAWRENCE, KS
University Daily Kansan

KU students protest outside Wescoe Hall for a COVID-19 vaccination mandate

A rally organized by Vaccinate KU took place in front of Wescoe Hall Sunday to urge University of Kansas administration to work with the Kansas legislature to mandate campus-wide vaccination. The event included speeches from Student Body President Niya McAdoo, Vaccinate KU founder and organizer Sophie Kunin and various faculty...
LAWRENCE, KS
fox4kc.com

Sunday protest at KU hopes to push for vaccine mandate on campus

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Some University of Kansas students are protesting this weekend. They want to see stricter COVID-19 regulations and mandatory vaccination for students and faculty. The school did put a mask requirement in place last month, but some say it’s not enough. Sophie Kunin is one of them. She...
LAWRENCE, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Hendricks
ctnewsonline.com

KU students, faculty call on administrators to mandate COVID-19 vaccines on campus

University of Kansas students, faculty and staff members called on administrators to mandate vaccines on campus during a rally Sunday, expressing concerns about the ongoing surge of the delta variant of COVID-19. Nearly 40 people gathered at the university’s Wescoe Beach to push back on the administration’s reluctance to mandate...
COLLEGES
WIBW

KU Student Senate condemns violence on campus following week full of protests

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The University of Kansas Student Senate has condemned recent violent incidents that have happened on campus following a week full of protests. The University of Kansas Student Senate has confirmed three separate protests happened on the campus during the week of Sept. 12. It said the first was held on Sunday, Sept. 12, demanded that the University implement a COVID-19 vaccine mandate. The second was held on Monday, Sept. 13, and was initially a rally to celebrate Indigenous culture in response to the vandalization of the KU Common Work of Art titled Native Hosts, by Edgar Heap of Birds. The last was held on Monday and Tuesday, Sept. 13 and 14, and was in response to a reported case of sexual assault at the Phi Kappa Psi fraternity house. Furthermore, this week, the KU Student Body President was also confronted for what is being called ongoing racist attacks on social media.
LAWRENCE, KS
Odessa American

Student charged with claiming to have a weapon on campus

Ector County ISD police charged a middle school student with threat of a gun on a school campus, a class A misdemeanor. Tuesday afternoon, at Wilson & Young Medal of Honor Middle School, a student came forward reporting that another student claimed to have a gun. School leaders notified district police who responded with ECISD’s weapons K-9.
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
thegeorgeanne.com

Professors demand mask mandate in first campus protest

Roughly 20 members of Georgia Southern’s faculty attended the first of a five day protest asking for a mask mandate on campus Monday morning. “We call on the Board of Regents to immediately implement a mask mandate,” said Michelle Haberland GS’ American Association of University Professors (AAUP). “It’s what the students want. It’s what the staff wants. It’s what faculty wants,”
PROTESTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Student Government#Title Ix#Lawsuits#Sex#Phi Kappa Psi#The University Of Kansas#Support For Survivors#Star
wibwnewsnow.com

KU Fraternity Protested

Hundreds of people chanted and held signs outside a University of Kansas fraternity house where a member is accused of sexually assaulting another student. The Kansas City Star reports that the protests held both Monday and Tuesday evenings outside the Phi Kappa Psi house came after the fraternity officials reported the allegations.
LAWRENCE, KS
The Heartland Institute

Students Stand Up Against Campus Vaccine Orders

President Biden shocked the nation on September 9th when he ordered, essentially, employers to fire workers who don’t get the COVID vaccine. The nation’s campuses had already been engaged in vaccine orders. Not only have colleges and universities been forcing employees and faculty to vaxx up, but tuition-paying students. Young...
COLLEGES
The Independent

Judge drops nearly all charges against reality TV star surgeon who allegedly drugged and raped women

A judge in Orange County, California, has approved a request to drop almost all counts against a surgeon and his girlfriend who have been accused of drugging and raping multiple women. After the request was granted, only the charges stemming from two alleged victims are still intact. CBS Los Angeles reported that Grant Robicheaux, who was once the subject of a Bravo reality show for his dating escapades, was originally accused by seven women of rape and sexual assault. According to prosecutors, Mr Robicheaux and his girlfriend, Cerissa Riley, lured women into their lives, drugged them and raped them....
PUBLIC SAFETY
whmi.com

Three Juveniles Charged As Adults In Videotaped School Beating

Three juveniles caught on video assaulting another student near Howell High School last month will be charged as adults in the incident. In a press release issued Monday afternoon, the Livingston County Prosecutor’s Office said that the three defendants, whose precise ages were not indicated, were charged as adults with Assault with Intent to Commit Great Bodily Harm, a felony punishable by 10 years in prison. The names of the defendants are also not being released until they are arraigned on the charges in 53rd District Court.
HOWELL, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Education
WFMZ-TV Online

KU aware of planned protest against COVID-19 protocols

MAXATAWNY TWP., Pa. — The president of Kutztown University released a statement Friday ahead of a possible demonstration protesting COVID-19 protocols. Kenneth S. Hawkinson said he is aware of the protest planned for Tuesday and wants the Kutztown community to know the possible protest is not a bio-threat to the campus or classrooms.
MAXATAWNY TOWNSHIP, PA
KWTX

Two KISD students in custody for having a gun on campus

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Killeen ISD sent a letter to parents Tuesday morning informing them that two students from Live Oak Ridge Middle School were taken into custody and placed in the juvenile detention center for having a weapon on campus. The district’s Police and the campus administration team confiscate...
KILLEEN, TX
Kansas City Star

Two students shot at Virginia high school, police say. Here’s what we know so far

At least four students were hurt during a shooting at a Virginia high school on Monday, according to local law enforcement. A 17-year-old boy was shot in the side of his face and a 17-year-old girl was shot in her lower leg at Heritage High School, Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew said during a news conference. Two more students were taken to the hospital after they were hurt trying to evacuate the school.
HIGH SCHOOL
Black Enterprise

Black Nurse Who Threatened to Kill Vice President Harris Faces Five Years in Prison

A Black nurse who wanted to assassinate Vice President Kamala Harris could face five years in prison. Sentencing is set for Nov. 19. Just a few weeks after being sworn into office, Niviane Petit Phelps recorded a video of herself where she explains she planned to kill Harris, “Kamala Harris, you are going to die,” Phelps said into the camera, according to an affidavit. “Your days are numbered already.”
U.S. POLITICS
abovethelaw.com

Judge Who Allegedly Ate Evidence Against Him Died By Apparent Suicide Before FBI Could Arrest Him

This case takes a number of twist and turns before it’s all said and done. Jonathan Gray Newell, a Maryland judge since 2016 and the former top prosecutor in Caroline County, Maryland before that, was facing federal charges of child exploitation according to a complaint filed September 9th. When FBI agents went to arrest Newell on September 10th, they found him suffering from from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Newell was later pronounced dead.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Judge kills himself moments before arrest over hidden bathroom camera accusations

A judge killed himself moments before he was to have been arrested on allegations he had a hidden camera that captured images of naked boys in his bathroom.Jonathan Newell, 50, had been on leave from his role as a circuit judge in Maryland’s Caroline County since July after allegations were made against him.When FBI agents arrived at his home in Henderson, Maryland, on Friday morning to arrest him on a federal criminal complaint they found him “suffering from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.”The Maryland US Attorney’s Office confirmed that the judge had been pronounced dead at 6.43am.“Maryland State Police will...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy