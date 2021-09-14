CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livingston County, MI

Severe Weather Statement issued for Livingston, Oakland, Washtenaw by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-14 15:05:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-14 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Livingston; Oakland; Washtenaw THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN OAKLAND SOUTHEASTERN LIVINGSTON AND NORTHEASTERN WASHTENAW COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM EDT for southeastern Michigan.

alerts.weather.gov

