New Bedford Nursery Awarded $250,000 for Renovations

By Maddie Levine
 6 days ago
Thanks to The Baker-Polito Administration and the Children’s Investment Fund (CIF), a nursery in New Bedford that has been in business for 80 years is getting the upgrade it so desperately needed. The nursery was one of three SouthCoast organizations to be awarded $250,000 through the Early Education and Out of School Time Capital Fund (EEOST).

