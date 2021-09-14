CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huron, SD

Trending sports headlines in Huron

 6 days ago

(HURON, SD) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Huron area.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Mitchell / mitchellrepublic.com

Kernel boys soccer falls to Huron, 3-1

In the second match of the Kernel Bowl’s soccer doubleheader, the Mitchell boys fell to Huron, 3-1. The Kernels opened the scoring with a header from Wyatt Haibeck and held the lead for nearly 15 minutes in the first half, but were unable to find the back of the net again in the contest. Read more

Mitchell / mitchellrepublic.com

Mitchell girls soccer defeats Huron, 10-0, in Kernel Bowl

Mia Mullenmeister scored four goals as the Mitchell girls soccer team opened Kernel Bowl action with a 10-0 win over visiting Huron on Saturday afternoon at Joe Quintal Field. The Kernels scored six goals in the first half, the last of which came on an Ava Zilla penalty kick with less than a minute to go before the halftime break. Midway through the second half, another converted penalty kick, this time from Taryn Thomas, ended the match early due to the 10 goal difference. Read more

Mitchell / mitchellrepublic.com

Mitchell volleyball takes four-set win over Huron

The Mitchell volleyball team claimed a four-set Kernel Bowl victory over Huron on Saturday afternoon. Set scores were 25-22, 25-21, 23-25 and 29-27. After taking a back-and-forth first set, Mitchell led nearly wire-to-wire in the second set, but it wasn’t without its drama. Trailing 17-11, Huron went on a Five-point run to draw back within one, but the Kernels composed themselves out of a timeout and closed out the set. Read more

Huron / plainsman.com

Tigers make home debut against top-ranked Tea Area

HURON - Top-ranked Tea Area had averaged 50 points per game in the Titans’ first two games, but it was the defense that overwhelmed the Huron Tigers in the first game at Tiger Stadium of the season as the Titans won Saturday 36-0. The hometown squad got the ball first and went five plays and two first downs before an incompletion or a play went for no gain. However, the final play of that run of plays was a run by Jayden Beck where he appeared to injure his wrist, and the Tigers weren’t able to make a gain on third down after the injury, eventually having to punt. Read more

ABOUT

With Huron Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

