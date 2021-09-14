Trending sports headlines in Huron

(HURON, SD) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Huron area.

Kernel boys soccer falls to Huron, 3-1 In the second match of the Kernel Bowl’s soccer doubleheader, the Mitchell boys fell to Huron, 3-1. The Kernels opened the scoring with a header from Wyatt Haibeck and held the lead for nearly 15 minutes in the first half, but were unable to find the back of the net again in the contest. Read more

Mitchell girls soccer defeats Huron, 10-0, in Kernel Bowl Mia Mullenmeister scored four goals as the Mitchell girls soccer team opened Kernel Bowl action with a 10-0 win over visiting Huron on Saturday afternoon at Joe Quintal Field. The Kernels scored six goals in the first half, the last of which came on an Ava Zilla penalty kick with less than a minute to go before the halftime break. Midway through the second half, another converted penalty kick, this time from Taryn Thomas, ended the match early due to the 10 goal difference. Read more

Mitchell volleyball takes four-set win over Huron The Mitchell volleyball team claimed a four-set Kernel Bowl victory over Huron on Saturday afternoon. Set scores were 25-22, 25-21, 23-25 and 29-27. After taking a back-and-forth first set, Mitchell led nearly wire-to-wire in the second set, but it wasn’t without its drama. Trailing 17-11, Huron went on a Five-point run to draw back within one, but the Kernels composed themselves out of a timeout and closed out the set. Read more

