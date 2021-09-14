CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polk County, FL

Polk County tentatively passes largest budget in history — with more taxes and higher fees

The Ledger
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Polk County Commission tentatively approved the largest budget in county history Monday night, the first that exceeds the $2 billion mark. County Manager Bill Beasley calls it an “unprecedented" budget — one that reflects rising property values and increased tax revenue collected by all of the growth, but has also been padded by all of the federal COVID relief money the county received this year: more than $140 million worth.

