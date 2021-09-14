What's hot: Lifestyle headlines in Canon City

(CANON CITY, CO) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Canon City, from fashion updates to viral videos.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

TOP VIEWED

Major grant awarded for local suicide prevention resources, businesses join local efforts September is Suicide Prevention Month and Solvista Health is excited to announce local. business partnerships and a major grant just awarded to the organization to support suicide prevention efforts. The $700,000 grant, awarded by the U.S. Substance Abuse and Mental Health Administration after a national competitive bid process, is focused... Read more

LATEST NEWS

Colorado Businesses React To COVID Vaccine, Testing Mandate For Those With 100+ Employees DENVER (CBS4)– Colorado businesses with more than 100 employees will now have to ensure all of their staff is vaccinated or has a negative COVID-19 test weekly. Illegal Pete’s is a Colorado-grown company that over the last 10 years has expanded into two states and now 12locations. They employ just under 400 people. (credit: CBS) “It was a little more overarching than we anticipated,” Devin Rombough, Director of Operations for the restaurant said. He was watching when President Joe Biden detailed the new requirements in a press conference on Thursday afternoon. “This isn’t about freedom or personal choice, it’s about protecting yourself and those... Read more

LOCAL FAVORITE

Steady increase in COVID-19 cases is starting to strain Colorado hospitals While Colorado's COVID-19 case numbers and hospitalization rates are better than much of the United States, the state continues to see a high level of the virus, particularly among unvaccinated individuals. Read more

LOCAL HEADLINE