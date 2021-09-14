CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cañon City, CO

What's hot: Lifestyle headlines in Canon City

 6 days ago

(CANON CITY, CO) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Canon City, from fashion updates to viral videos.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Major grant awarded for local suicide prevention resources, businesses join local efforts

September is Suicide Prevention Month and Solvista Health is excited to announce local. business partnerships and a major grant just awarded to the organization to support suicide prevention efforts. The $700,000 grant, awarded by the U.S. Substance Abuse and Mental Health Administration after a national competitive bid process, is focused... Read more

Colorado Businesses React To COVID Vaccine, Testing Mandate For Those With 100+ Employees

DENVER (CBS4)– Colorado businesses with more than 100 employees will now have to ensure all of their staff is vaccinated or has a negative COVID-19 test weekly. Illegal Pete’s is a Colorado-grown company that over the last 10 years has expanded into two states and now 12locations. They employ just under 400 people. (credit: CBS) “It was a little more overarching than we anticipated,” Devin Rombough, Director of Operations for the restaurant said. He was watching when President Joe Biden detailed the new requirements in a press conference on Thursday afternoon. “This isn’t about freedom or personal choice, it’s about protecting yourself and those... Read more

Comments
avatar

What if they don’t. What if they just say “Nope. Not gonna do that to our employees. Don’t want to contribute to the destruction of America.”

39 likes 3 dislikes 28 replies

avatar

hopefully they put the Biden administration in prison soon they can't do what they are doing and get away with it time to stand up America!

32 likes 4 dislikes 6 replies

Steady increase in COVID-19 cases is starting to strain Colorado hospitals

While Colorado's COVID-19 case numbers and hospitalization rates are better than much of the United States, the state continues to see a high level of the virus, particularly among unvaccinated individuals. Read more

Comments
avatar

Hang on a minute,,, didn't the government say that the shots were going to cure everyone and save us all?? don't tell me they were lying....

27 likes 11 replies

avatar

3 key things that caught my attention. Deaths counted as with covid vs because of covid and increases in heart attacks and strokes. Wonder how many of those heart attacks and strokes were from vaccinated patients? There's enough data that shows these are potential side effects of this so called vaccine.

18 likes 1 dislike 5 replies

6-year-old who died on Colorado amusement park ride identified

A 6-year-old girl who died on an amusement park ride in Glenwood Springs, Colorado, on Sunday has been identified. Wongel Estifanos died while vacationing with her parents at Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park, CBS Denver reports. She was on the Haunted Mine Drop ride, which plunges down a 120-foot mine shaft,... Read more

Comments
avatar

why would a 6 year old be riding something that drops down into mine I'm pretty sure she was too small

13 likes 1 dislike 2 replies

avatar

oh BOOHOO BOOHOO BOOHOO BOOHOO BOOHOO BOOHOO and there goes another Amusement Park due to lack of Common Sense and not the Parks fault.

2 likes 7 dislikes 1 reply

