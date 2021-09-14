CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports wrap: Havre

 6 days ago

(HAVRE, MT) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Havre area.

The final stretch of holes is here for the Havre High golf teams. And the mad dash to the state tournament started this past week with a pair of 18-hole tournaments against Eastern A rivals. Havre was in Glendive for the nine-team Glendive Invitational Thursday, while the Blue Ponies traveled... Read more

Through their first three matches of the season, the Havre High volleyball team was never pushed to the brink as they swept all three of their opponents. On Saturday night at Blue Pony Stadium, Miles City gave the Blue Ponies a fight that lasted five sets. Despite their best effort, Havre lost to the Cowgirls, 3-2, by scores of 24-26, 25-17, 25-21, 20-25 and 15-17. Read more

Heading into the Havre Invite at Prairie Farms Golf Course Saturday, the Havre High cross country team's goal was to at least place third out of all the tough teams competing at the meet. Based off times early in the season, HHS head coach Erin Lynch expected such a finish for the Blue Ponies. However, the Ponies exceeded her expectations as both the boys and girls teams finished second at the Havre Invite. Read more

Northern Montana Health Care Orthopedic Surgeon Dr. Michelle Donaldson brought home top honors at the 2021 U.S. Eventing Association's American Eventing Championships - AEC - in Kentucky Aug. 30 to Sept. 4. Eventing is also known as horse trials and is an English riding discipline rooted in cavalry training which... Read more

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
