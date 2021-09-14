Sports wrap: Havre

(HAVRE, MT) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Havre area.

We’ve got you covered on sporting news in your community. For more Havre sports stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

LOCAL HEADLINE

HHS golfers play tough teams, courses in Glendive, Sidney The final stretch of holes is here for the Havre High golf teams. And the mad dash to the state tournament started this past week with a pair of 18-hole tournaments against Eastern A rivals. Havre was in Glendive for the nine-team Glendive Invitational Thursday, while the Blue Ponies traveled... Read more

TRENDING NOW

Ponies come up short against Miles City Through their first three matches of the season, the Havre High volleyball team was never pushed to the brink as they swept all three of their opponents. On Saturday night at Blue Pony Stadium, Miles City gave the Blue Ponies a fight that lasted five sets. Despite their best effort, Havre lost to the Cowgirls, 3-2, by scores of 24-26, 25-17, 25-21, 20-25 and 15-17. Read more

TOP VIEWED

Pony harriers go fast on their home course Heading into the Havre Invite at Prairie Farms Golf Course Saturday, the Havre High cross country team's goal was to at least place third out of all the tough teams competing at the meet. Based off times early in the season, HHS head coach Erin Lynch expected such a finish for the Blue Ponies. However, the Ponies exceeded her expectations as both the boys and girls teams finished second at the Havre Invite. Read more

LOCAL PICK