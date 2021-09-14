CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Don't Expect A Flood Of Anti-Abortion Lawsuits In Texas Just Yet

By Amanda Terkel
HuffingtonPost
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTexas’ new abortion ban opened the doors to allowing private citizens to enforce the restrictive law, giving them incentives to sue anyone (doctors, drivers for ride-hailing companies, helpful friends) who “aids or abets” a person in getting an abortion. But it’s unlikely that there will be a flood of lawsuits...

