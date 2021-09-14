CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norm Macdonald, Comedian and 'Saturday Night Live' star, dies at 61: Report

By Keith Lane
wpde.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNorm Macdonald, the Canadian-born comedian perhaps best known for his work as the how of "Weekend Update" on Saturday Night Live, has died. According to multiple reports online, he died after fighting a decade-long battle with cancer. Macdonald was 61 years old.

