Sports wrap-up: Top stories in Cheboygan
(CHEBOYGAN, MI) Cheboygan sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.
Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.
Football roundup: Cheboygan can't hold lead, falls at Grayling
GRAYLING — For the Cheboygan varsity football team, it was the dream start it had hoped for. Getting out to an early 21-0 lead, Cheboygan looked poised to pull off an impressive win on the road against the Grayling Vikings. However, the Vikings, who refused to give up on their... Read more
Blue Devils capture Cheboygan tournament title
CHEBOYGAN — Sault High captured the Cheboygan volleyball tournament on Saturday. The Blue Devils went 5-1 overall and defeated the host Cheboygan Chiefs 25-16, 25-22 in the final match of the eight-team tournament. In pool play, the Sault netted wins over Rogers City (25-10, 25-11) and Onaway (25-15, 25-14), while... Read more
Cheboygan, Inland Lakes, Mack City race at Mud Run
CHARLEVOIX — The Cheboygan, Inland Lakes and Mackinaw City high school and middle school cross country teams competed at the Charlevoix Mud Run on Saturday, Sept. 11. Leading the Cheboygan boys in the 11-12 race was Luke Patrick, who finished in 35th place with a 20:38 time. In the 9-10... Read more
Harke, Patrick lead Cheboygan XC teams at SAC meet
NEWBERRY — The Cheboygan varsity girls cross country team saw three runners finish inside the top 25 at the first Straits Area Conference meet in Newberry on Monday. Leading the way for the Cheboygan girls was Sammy Harke, who finished in 11th place overall with a 24:18 time. Alexia McCarthy (25:09) and Elizabeth Harke (26:19) finished 16th and 22nd, respectively. Read more
Comments / 0