Sports wrap-up: Top stories in Cheboygan

LOCAL PICK

Football roundup: Cheboygan can't hold lead, falls at Grayling GRAYLING — For the Cheboygan varsity football team, it was the dream start it had hoped for. Getting out to an early 21-0 lead, Cheboygan looked poised to pull off an impressive win on the road against the Grayling Vikings. However, the Vikings, who refused to give up on their... Read more

TOP VIEWED

Blue Devils capture Cheboygan tournament title CHEBOYGAN — Sault High captured the Cheboygan volleyball tournament on Saturday. The Blue Devils went 5-1 overall and defeated the host Cheboygan Chiefs 25-16, 25-22 in the final match of the eight-team tournament. In pool play, the Sault netted wins over Rogers City (25-10, 25-11) and Onaway (25-15, 25-14), while... Read more

LATEST NEWS

Cheboygan, Inland Lakes, Mack City race at Mud Run CHARLEVOIX — The Cheboygan, Inland Lakes and Mackinaw City high school and middle school cross country teams competed at the Charlevoix Mud Run on Saturday, Sept. 11. Leading the Cheboygan boys in the 11-12 race was Luke Patrick, who finished in 35th place with a 20:38 time. In the 9-10... Read more

LOCAL HEADLINE