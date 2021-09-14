CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheboygan, MI

Sports wrap-up: Top stories in Cheboygan

Cheboygan Dispatch
Cheboygan Dispatch
 6 days ago

(CHEBOYGAN, MI) Cheboygan sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Catch up on what's trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Grayling / cheboygannews.com

Football roundup: Cheboygan can't hold lead, falls at Grayling

Football roundup: Cheboygan can't hold lead, falls at Grayling

GRAYLING — For the Cheboygan varsity football team, it was the dream start it had hoped for. Getting out to an early 21-0 lead, Cheboygan looked poised to pull off an impressive win on the road against the Grayling Vikings. However, the Vikings, who refused to give up on their...

Cheboygan / sooeveningnews.com

Blue Devils capture Cheboygan tournament title

Blue Devils capture Cheboygan tournament title

CHEBOYGAN — Sault High captured the Cheboygan volleyball tournament on Saturday. The Blue Devils went 5-1 overall and defeated the host Cheboygan Chiefs 25-16, 25-22 in the final match of the eight-team tournament. In pool play, the Sault netted wins over Rogers City (25-10, 25-11) and Onaway (25-15, 25-14), while...

Cheboygan / cheboygannews.com

Cheboygan, Inland Lakes, Mack City race at Mud Run

Cheboygan, Inland Lakes, Mack City race at Mud Run

CHARLEVOIX — The Cheboygan, Inland Lakes and Mackinaw City high school and middle school cross country teams competed at the Charlevoix Mud Run on Saturday, Sept. 11. Leading the Cheboygan boys in the 11-12 race was Luke Patrick, who finished in 35th place with a 20:38 time. In the 9-10...

Cheboygan / cheboygannews.com

Harke, Patrick lead Cheboygan XC teams at SAC meet

Harke, Patrick lead Cheboygan XC teams at SAC meet

NEWBERRY — The Cheboygan varsity girls cross country team saw three runners finish inside the top 25 at the first Straits Area Conference meet in Newberry on Monday. Leading the way for the Cheboygan girls was Sammy Harke, who finished in 11th place overall with a 24:18 time. Alexia McCarthy (25:09) and Elizabeth Harke (26:19) finished 16th and 22nd, respectively.

With Cheboygan Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

