We are locked and loaded for the second week of the pro football season, but top US sportsbooks already have early NFL Week 3 odds on the boards. Early line betting on the NFL always carries an element of risk, yet there’s always some potential reward for those who opt to stake a claim on a point spread they feel might be inefficient. Spreads are inevitably influenced by the betting public’s own decisions once they’re released. So capitalizing on the oddsmaker’s initial number can pay off.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO