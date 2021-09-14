Your Jackson lifestyle news

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
 6 days ago

(JACKSON, WY) Life in Jackson has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Jackson / nbcmontana.com

Weed sniffin' dogs root out noxious plants along Snake River

Weed sniffin' dogs root out noxious plants along Snake River

JACKSON, Wyo. — Officials and volunteers are using trained dogs to sniff out noxious, invasive plants that have been trying to invade river and wetland areas around Jackson Hole for two decades. The dogs are seeking saltcedar and perennial pepperweed plants along the Snake River. Waist-high pepperweed plants are capable... Read more

Jackson / dishingjh.com

A Local’s Taste: Terra Owner Dana Sanders Souther

A Local’s Taste: Terra Owner Dana Sanders Souther

No visit to Jackson Hole is complete without popping into Terra for a little retail therapy. No matter what day you stroll through, you’ll likely end up getting to chat with owner Dana Sanders Souther herself, who’s in the shop almost every day and has been since she opened the business in 2003. Read more

Jackson / youtube.com

Dr. Alexandra Flis, Medical Director of St. John's Health Physical Rehabilitation - Jackson WY

Dr. Alexandra Flis, Medical Director of St. John's Health Physical Rehabilitation - Jackson WY

Meet Dr. Alexandra Flis, medical director of St. John's Health Physical Rehabilitation in Jackson, WY. St. John's state-of-the-art Inpatient Rehabilitation Facility (IRF) helps patients recover from a variety of physical impairments and traumas. Our comprehensive multi-disciplinary rehab team provides clinical services in a new facility on the main campus of St. John’s Health. Learn more: https://www.stjohns.health/patients-visitors/inpatient-care/physical-rehabilitation/ Read more

Jackson / kisscasper.com

Watch Grizzly 399 & Cubs Stop Traffic on Highway 22

Watch Grizzly 399 & Cubs Stop Traffic on Highway 22

Wyoming may be the least populated state in the entire United States of America, but that doesn't mean we don't have our own share of traffic jams. The main difference is ours usually involve wildlife vice other motor vehicles. Last week (September 7th, 2021), the famous Grizzly 399 and her... Read more

