Valley Forge Hike Hills and Trails (5-6 miles)

outdoors.org
 6 days ago

Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. In order to comply with Pennsylvania Youth Protection Laws, all children under 18 years of age must be accompanied by their parent or legal guardian. This policy applies for all events offered by the Delaware Valley Chapter as well as any other chapter events within the state of Pennsylvania.

activities.outdoors.org

outdoors.org

Canal Walk from Bowmans Hill to Washington Crossing PA

Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. In order to comply with Pennsylvania Youth Protection Laws, all children under 18 years of age must be accompanied by their parent or legal guardian. This policy applies for all events offered by the Delaware Valley Chapter as well as any other chapter events within the state of Pennsylvania.
LIFESTYLE
outdoors.org

Jewett and Pleasant Valley Preserves, Lyme, Moderate

Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. Approximately 5 mile loop hike on various Lyme Land Conservation Trust, Town of Lyme, and Nature Conservancy trails. A lovely woods walk with no rock scrambling or steep climbs, although there are a few long climbs. Meet 10:00 AM at the Lyme Library and Town Hall parking lot on the west side of Rte. 156, 1.6 miles south of the intersection of Rtes. 82 and 156. There is no Town Hall sign easily visible from Rte. 156, so watch for a stone wall that is in front of the Town Hall instead. We will need to move all of the cars to a nearby parking lot to leave room in the small town hall parking lot. If you have a GPS, the address for the town hall is 480 Hamburg Rd. Bring snack, liquid, lunch. For those who are traveling westbound on Rte. 82: Rte. 82 is closed between the intersections with Rte. 11 and Rte. 156 due to bridge work. The detour route will be clearly marked. Please visit the state DOT website for details. There is no detour for those traveling eastbound on Rte. 82. Rain or extreme heat cancels.
LIFESTYLE
Daily Star

Hiking the Finger Lakes Trail

As you probably know by now, I’m into hiking and backpacking. My good friend George and I will be hiking in the Adirondack High Peaks, dodging thunderstorms and attempting to summit five peaks in two to three days. Hikes like these are not for everyone. To reach the summit of Algonquin Mountain, New York’s second highest peak, you must hike and climb a steep, rocky trail for nearly four miles and gain close to 3,000 feet in elevation.
NORWICH, NY
outdoors.org

Fall Seashore Walk

Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. In order to comply with Pennsylvania Youth Protection Laws, all children under 18 years of age must be accompanied by their parent or legal guardian. This policy applies for all events offered by the Delaware Valley Chapter as well as any other chapter events within the state of Pennsylvania.
MANASQUAN, NJ
outdoors.org

French Creek Sunday Morning Hike (vigorous)

French Creek State Park Playground (800 feet SW of French Creek Hopewell Lake boat ramp),. Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. Please note:. In order to comply with Pennsylvania Youth Protection Laws, all children under 18...
LIFESTYLE
outdoors.org

Mt. Sunapee - AMC NH Chapter 100th Anniversary hike

New Hampshire, Upper Connecticut River Valley/Lake Sunapee,. Registration is required for this activity. Come celebrate the 100th anniversary of New Hampshire's AMC chapter with a trip up Mt. Sunapee (one of AMC's destinations 100 years ago!) We will ascent the Summit Trail to the top of Mt. Sunapee. This hike is about 2.5 miles each way, with an elevation gain of about 1450 feet. It's a lovely wooded trail with a mostly gradual ascent, making this a good hike for beginners or those who are working up to hiking 4000 footers. Pace will be slow to moderate, with ample time for breaks and photos. We'll take a break at the top to enjoy the view and the novel experience of a ski area without any snow! We may potentially include a side trip to Lake Solitude on the opposite side of the mountain. Please feel free to contact the hike leader with any questions.
TRAVEL
outdoors.org

Friedman Memorial Forest, Ashford , (C3C, moderate)

Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. Friedman Memorial Forest is a Joshua's Trust Property. Hike 3.5-4 miles through woods on rolling hills, along brook, and past a huge white oak. Pond & marsh views with resident herons. Mostly flat paths with a couple of gradual hills and 2 stream crossings. If conditions permit we will explore the connecting but short Pinkham Easement trail. Choice to leave after 2 miles. Refreshments afterwards at Midway Pizza in Ashford for those interested. Meet at 9:45 for 10:00 start. Directions: Using GPS put in Friedman's Memorial Forest or 427 Bebbington Rd. OR: From Rte. 89, take Bicknell Rd 1.1 mile north of Mansfield-Ashford line or 1.9 miles south of Rte. 44. Go 0.7 on Bicknell to its end on Bebbington Rd. Go left 0.2 miles, past Bebbington Lane and a small house to parking on right on Bebbington Rd.
LIFESTYLE
outdoors.org

Burnt Hill Trail and the Norski Trail Loop

Registration is required for this activity. Please contact leader. Join Leader Deborah Lewis on Tuesday, September 21 to hike a fun and scenic clockwise loop. We will start on the Burnt Hill Trail, and then hike the Long Trail to Route 125. There is about a 20 minute road walk and then we will return via the Norske Trail. Approximately 9.3 miles and 6 hours. Terrain is rugged and pace will be moderate (about 2 mph). This is an advanced hike. Maximum number of hikers is 10 including the leader. Registration required by contacting the leader directly. Note: there is one rock hopping river crossing on the Norske Trail where the bridge has been removed. Elevation gain and loss is approximately 1280 feet. Well behaved dogs on leash welcome. Please bring a mask: we may mask for the introduction and then have the mask handy during the walk for when we can't socially distance.. Please also bring hiking boots, drinking water, rain gear, snacks or lunch and hiking poles if you use them . The hike will take place rain or shine: if it is raining hard, we will shorten the hike.
RIPTON, VT
whitewaterbanner.com

Mammoth Hike Challenge Returns for 2021: Log 41 miles on Ice Age Trail in October and visit 3 trail communities

Editor’s note: The following information was provided by the Ice Age Trail Alliance. Whitewater is an Ice Age Trail Community. Cross Plains, Wis. (Sept. 1, 2021)— It’s back! The Ice Age Trail Alliance’s popular Mammoth Hike Challenge will take place again this October. This year, participants are challenged to walk/hike/run/backpack...
WHITEWATER, WI
visitmysmokies.com

Courthouse Rock Trail: A Secret Hiking Trail in the Smokies

One of the most popular activities in the Smoky Mountains is hiking! Most people choose to hike the popular trails, while other people who hike as their hobby want to find trails that are off the beaten path. There are quite a few trails to choose from, but we want to share a secret hiking trail with you called Courthouse Rock Trail! Keep reading to learn more about this secret trail in the Smoky Mountains.
TRAVEL
matadornetwork.com

Hikes and bikes: 6 great trails on The Beaches of Fort Myers & Sanibel

It shouldn’t surprise you to learn that there are incredible beaches on The Beaches of Fort Myers & Sanibel — the pristine sand is right in the name, after all. But what about the trails of Fort Myers and Sanibel? What about the mangroves and salt flats of Fort Myers and Sanibel? The wetlands, boardwalks, manatee hangouts, and spoonbill hotspots of Fort Myers and Sanibel?
FORT MYERS, FL
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Trail of the Week: Beall Trail (with video)

I think Mother Nature intentionally leaves yellow wildflowers for last. She eases us into fall with golden rod, tansy and asters. The late-summer flowers pop up when the grass around them is brown and other wildflowers have long faded. The August blooms provide one last dose of summer while warning us the aspen will soon turn the entire landscape yellow.
LIFESTYLE
outdoors.org

BeonlinewithAMC - Lehigh Valley Group Meeting

Registration is required for this activity. In order to comply with Pennsylvania Youth Protection Laws, all children under 18 years of age must be accompanied by their parent or legal guardian. This policy applies for all events offered by the Delaware Valley Chapter as well as any other chapter events within the state of Pennsylvania.
POLITICS
backpacker.com

Hike the Endless Sea on These 5 Top-Tier Coastal Trails

Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks. *Outside memberships are billed annually. Humanity has been fascinated by the ocean for about as long as we’ve been around. The roar of the waves, the fury of a marine squall, the strange and enormous creatures that live in the deep—whether it’s curiosity, fear, or just the magnetic pull of seaside relaxation, we can’t keep ourselves away. Indulge in one last end-of-summer oceanside getaway on these five hikes.
TRAVEL
Only In North Carolina

The Moore Cove Falls Trail In North Carolina Is A 1.2-Mile Out-And-Back Hike With A Waterfall Finish

Chasing waterfalls in North Carolina is a fun way to spend your time, especially when the falls and surroundings are as amazing as they are at Moore Cove Falls, near Brevard. If you’re anything like us, you’ve likely spent some time researching “waterfalls near me in North Carolina.” If you live in Western North Carolina, […] The post The Moore Cove Falls Trail In North Carolina Is A 1.2-Mile Out-And-Back Hike With A Waterfall Finish appeared first on Only In Your State.
LIFESTYLE
outdoors.org

20s and 30s Weekend Local Hike Blue Hills Moderate

Registration is required for this activity. Join us for a beautiful hike at the Blue Hills Reservation. Be prepared to hike about 4 hours. Bring a backpack with water, snacks, lunch. This hike and many others are open to the public so you don't have to be an AMC member to join. Hope to see you there!
LIFESTYLE

