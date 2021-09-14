Valley Forge Hike Hills and Trails (5-6 miles)

Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. Approximately 5 mile loop hike on various Lyme Land Conservation Trust, Town of Lyme, and Nature Conservancy trails. A lovely woods walk with no rock scrambling or steep climbs, although there are a few long climbs. Meet 10:00 AM at the Lyme Library and Town Hall parking lot on the west side of Rte. 156, 1.6 miles south of the intersection of Rtes. 82 and 156. There is no Town Hall sign easily visible from Rte. 156, so watch for a stone wall that is in front of the Town Hall instead. We will need to move all of the cars to a nearby parking lot to leave room in the small town hall parking lot. If you have a GPS, the address for the town hall is 480 Hamburg Rd. Bring snack, liquid, lunch. For those who are traveling westbound on Rte. 82: Rte. 82 is closed between the intersections with Rte. 11 and Rte. 156 due to bridge work. The detour route will be clearly marked. Please visit the state DOT website for details. There is no detour for those traveling eastbound on Rte. 82. Rain or extreme heat cancels.

