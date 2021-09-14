CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hackettstown, NJ

Sports wrap: Hackettstown

Hackettstown News Beat
Hackettstown News Beat
 6 days ago

(HACKETTSTOWN, NJ) Hackettstown sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Hackettstown sports. For more stories from the Hackettstown area, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Washington Twp / nj.com

Timely scoring, shutdown defense leads Washington Township to season-opening win

Timely scoring, shutdown defense leads Washington Township to season-opening win

Shane Snyder sat his team down after a lackluster preseason and delivered a message that was clear and quick to the point. If his Washington Township team brought the same energy and workrate to the field beginning Sept. 9, when the games actually count, they weren’t going to win many games this season. Read more

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Washington Twp / nj.com

Washington Township over Rancocas Valley - Football recap

Washington Township over Rancocas Valley - Football recap

Washington Township defeated Rancocas Valley 28-7 in Mount Holly. Washington Township remains undefeated, at 2-0. Rancocas Valley moves to 0-2. Washington Township faces off against Clearview next Fri. at 7 PM. “The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be... Read more

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Washington Twp / burlingtoncountytimes.com

H.S. girls' soccer: Kelsey Newton is Washington Twp.'s rock on defense

H.S. girls' soccer: Kelsey Newton is Washington Twp.'s rock on defense

CHERRY HILL - Replacing an entire back line on defense while competing in one of the state’s toughest divisions would cause most coaches to have nightmares going into a season. Kelsey Newton wasn’t about to let her coach lose any zzz’s though. The senior goalie for the Washington Township High... Read more

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Washington Twp / thedailyjournal.com

Savien Castro an unexpected source for Washington Township offense

Savien Castro an unexpected source for Washington Township offense

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP – The goals were unexpected, and fortunately there have been a few of them. Washington Township junior Savien Castro has gotten off the mark quickly this season, and so far for the Minutemen, he's the only one. “We only got two goals in the preseason and he had... Read more

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hackettstown, NJ
Hackettstown, NJ
Government
The Hill

Democrats reject hardball tactics against Senate parliamentarian

Democrats are rejecting calls to overrule the Senate parliamentarian despite the bleak reality that, absent a breakthrough, they likely won't be able to get a pathway to citizenship for millions of immigrants to President Biden 's desk given her unfavorable ruling. Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough’s decision that the immigration plan...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hackettstown News Beat

Hackettstown News Beat

Hackettstown, NJ
29
Followers
240
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Hackettstown News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy