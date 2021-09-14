Sports wrap: Hackettstown

(HACKETTSTOWN, NJ) Hackettstown sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Hackettstown sports. For more stories from the Hackettstown area, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

TOP VIEWED

Timely scoring, shutdown defense leads Washington Township to season-opening win Shane Snyder sat his team down after a lackluster preseason and delivered a message that was clear and quick to the point. If his Washington Township team brought the same energy and workrate to the field beginning Sept. 9, when the games actually count, they weren’t going to win many games this season. Read more

LOCAL HEADLINE

Washington Township over Rancocas Valley - Football recap Washington Township defeated Rancocas Valley 28-7 in Mount Holly. Washington Township remains undefeated, at 2-0. Rancocas Valley moves to 0-2. Washington Township faces off against Clearview next Fri. at 7 PM. “The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be... Read more

LOCAL PICK

H.S. girls' soccer: Kelsey Newton is Washington Twp.'s rock on defense CHERRY HILL - Replacing an entire back line on defense while competing in one of the state’s toughest divisions would cause most coaches to have nightmares going into a season. Kelsey Newton wasn’t about to let her coach lose any zzz’s though. The senior goalie for the Washington Township High... Read more

TRENDING NOW