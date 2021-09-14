Your Pittsburgh lifestyle news

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh Dispatch
Pittsburgh Dispatch
 6 days ago

(PITTSBURGH, PA) Life in Pittsburgh has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we're committed to keeping you up-to-date.

Catch up on what's trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Pittsburgh / wtrf.com

Pittsburgh bakery creates ‘Blue’s Clues’ cookies to help us never forget Steve

After a viral video that sent fans into nostalgia, a Pittsburgh bakery is hoping that we won’t ever forget Steve from Blues’s Clues. Oakmont Bakery in Oakmont, PA celebrated the return of Steve from Blue’s Clues in the best way they can. The post has gone viral, getting over 1,000... Read more

Fayette County / pghcitypaper.com

New road trip tours 9 Frank Lloyd Wright structures across Western Pa. and N.Y.

Frank Lloyd Wright might be most well known for his architectural work at Fallingwater in Fayette County, but he designed more than 1,000 structures over the span of his illustrious career. More than 500 of those designs came to fruition, and the Great Wright Road Trip makes it easy to visit nine of those sites across Western Pennsylvania and New York. Read more

Pennsylvania / triblive.com

What families should know as pediatric covid cases climb in Pennsylvania

As covid-19 cases among kids continue to climb, one Pittsburgh doctor said that, while it’s good to keep precautions in mind, it’s also important to keep kids in school, even if they’re too young to be vaccinated. Covid-19 cases have been once again rising, fueled by the highly contagious delta... Read more

Comments
avatar

what they really need to know is that masks don't protect you the proof is in all the football stadiums Nationwide millions of people side by side attending games. yet I'm not here in the spikes in those areas, what's the deal demerits? is this another one like the four-year Trump Russia lie?

2 likes

avatar

No one is dying of strictly Wuhan China virus and every strain of a virus is not as dangerous as the first

Pittsburgh / wpxi.com

Police rescue 24 cats, kittens from animal hoarding conditions inside Pittsburgh home

PITTSBURGH — Police rescued 24 cats and kittens from a Pittsburgh home after complaints of animal hoarding. Investigators said they served a search and seizure warrant in the 4000 block of Foster Street. They found the animals “living in deplorable conditions” inside. The owner was at the scene and surrendered the animals to Humane Animal Rescue on the North Side. Read more

Comments
avatar

thats sick that our police are now a bunch of veterans. those cats will get eaten by the illegal immigrants peduto is moving into the city ..

1 like

avatar

Those immigrants so eat better than you and me with all the funding they get they don’t need to eat those poor little animals I barely get enough from SSA two eat and pay my bills. I am an American I’ve worked all my life Since the age of eight years old.

Pittsburgh Dispatch

Pittsburgh Dispatch

Pittsburgh, PA
With Pittsburgh Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers.

