Your Pittsburgh lifestyle news

Pittsburgh bakery creates ‘Blue’s Clues’ cookies to help us never forget Steve
After a viral video that sent fans into nostalgia, a Pittsburgh bakery is hoping that we won't ever forget Steve from Blues's Clues. Oakmont Bakery in Oakmont, PA celebrated the return of Steve from Blue's Clues in the best way they can. The post has gone viral, getting over 1,000...
New road trip tours 9 Frank Lloyd Wright structures across Western Pa. and N.Y.
Frank Lloyd Wright might be most well known for his architectural work at Fallingwater in Fayette County, but he designed more than 1,000 structures over the span of his illustrious career. More than 500 of those designs came to fruition, and the Great Wright Road Trip makes it easy to visit nine of those sites across Western Pennsylvania and New York.
What families should know as pediatric covid cases climb in Pennsylvania
As covid-19 cases among kids continue to climb, one Pittsburgh doctor said that, while it's good to keep precautions in mind, it's also important to keep kids in school, even if they're too young to be vaccinated. Covid-19 cases have been once again rising, fueled by the highly contagious delta...
Police rescue 24 cats, kittens from animal hoarding conditions inside Pittsburgh home
PITTSBURGH — Police rescued 24 cats and kittens from a Pittsburgh home after complaints of animal hoarding. Investigators said they served a search and seizure warrant in the 4000 block of Foster Street. They found the animals "living in deplorable conditions" inside. The owner was at the scene and surrendered the animals to Humane Animal Rescue on the North Side.
