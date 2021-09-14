CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ruston, LA

Trending sports headlines in Ruston

Ruston News Watch
Ruston News Watch
 6 days ago

(RUSTON, LA) Ruston sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

We’ve got you covered on sporting news in your community. For more Ruston sports stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Louisiana / latechsports.com

LA Tech Hosts Southeastern in Home Opener Saturday

LA Tech Hosts Southeastern in Home Opener Saturday

RUSTON, La. – Louisiana Tech (0-1) opens its 2021 home campaign on Saturday, Sept. 11, as the Bulldogs host the Southeastern Lions (1-0) at 6 p.m. CT inside Joe Aillet Stadium. ABOUT LA TECH (0-1) Louisiana Tech will look to bounce back from its 35-34 loss at Mississippi State on... Read more

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Hammond / lionsports.net

No. 13/14 SLU Travels to Louisiana Tech

No. 13/14 SLU Travels to Louisiana Tech

No. 13/14 Southeastern (1-0) at Louisiana Tech (0-1) Sept. 11, 2021 | 6 p.m. | Joe Aillet Stadium | Ruston, La. Last Meeting: Louisiana Tech 41, Southeastern 26 (Sept. 20, 2008 | Ruston, La.) Television: ESPN3. Radio: Kajun 107.1 FM, Tangi 96.5 FM, WFPR 1400 AM. Announcers: Mark Willoughby, Robbie... Read more

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Ruston / youtube.com

Ruston takes down Oxford (MS)

Ruston takes down Oxford (MS)

The Bearkats prevail over the Chargers, 28-14 Read more

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Ruston / crescentcitysports.com

Louisiana Tech holds off Southeastern in wild 45-42 shootout

Louisiana Tech holds off Southeastern in wild 45-42 shootout

RUSTON, La. – In a game that featured over 1,000 yards of offense, Louisiana Tech held off No. 13 Southeastern Louisiana University, 45-42, in non-conference football action Saturday night at Joe Aillet Stadium. The visiting Lions (1-1) gave the Bulldogs (1-1) all they could handle in the first meeting between... Read more

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ruston, LA
Ruston, LA
Sports
Local
Louisiana Sports
The Hill

Democrats reject hardball tactics against Senate parliamentarian

Democrats are rejecting calls to overrule the Senate parliamentarian despite the bleak reality that, absent a breakthrough, they likely won't be able to get a pathway to citizenship for millions of immigrants to President Biden 's desk given her unfavorable ruling. Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough’s decision that the immigration plan...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Ruston News Watch

Ruston News Watch

Ruston, LA
84
Followers
250
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

With Ruston News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy