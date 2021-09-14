Trending sports headlines in Ruston
(RUSTON, LA) Ruston sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
We’ve got you covered on sporting news in your community. For more Ruston sports stories like these, click here.
Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.
LA Tech Hosts Southeastern in Home Opener Saturday
RUSTON, La. – Louisiana Tech (0-1) opens its 2021 home campaign on Saturday, Sept. 11, as the Bulldogs host the Southeastern Lions (1-0) at 6 p.m. CT inside Joe Aillet Stadium. ABOUT LA TECH (0-1) Louisiana Tech will look to bounce back from its 35-34 loss at Mississippi State on... Read more
No. 13/14 SLU Travels to Louisiana Tech
No. 13/14 Southeastern (1-0) at Louisiana Tech (0-1) Sept. 11, 2021 | 6 p.m. | Joe Aillet Stadium | Ruston, La. Last Meeting: Louisiana Tech 41, Southeastern 26 (Sept. 20, 2008 | Ruston, La.) Television: ESPN3. Radio: Kajun 107.1 FM, Tangi 96.5 FM, WFPR 1400 AM. Announcers: Mark Willoughby, Robbie... Read more
Ruston takes down Oxford (MS)
The Bearkats prevail over the Chargers, 28-14 Read more
Louisiana Tech holds off Southeastern in wild 45-42 shootout
RUSTON, La. – In a game that featured over 1,000 yards of offense, Louisiana Tech held off No. 13 Southeastern Louisiana University, 45-42, in non-conference football action Saturday night at Joe Aillet Stadium. The visiting Lions (1-1) gave the Bulldogs (1-1) all they could handle in the first meeting between... Read more
Comments / 0