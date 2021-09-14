Trending sports headlines in Ruston

(RUSTON, LA) Ruston sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

LA Tech Hosts Southeastern in Home Opener Saturday RUSTON, La. – Louisiana Tech (0-1) opens its 2021 home campaign on Saturday, Sept. 11, as the Bulldogs host the Southeastern Lions (1-0) at 6 p.m. CT inside Joe Aillet Stadium. ABOUT LA TECH (0-1) Louisiana Tech will look to bounce back from its 35-34 loss at Mississippi State on...

No. 13/14 SLU Travels to Louisiana Tech No. 13/14 Southeastern (1-0) at Louisiana Tech (0-1) Sept. 11, 2021 | 6 p.m. | Joe Aillet Stadium | Ruston, La. Last Meeting: Louisiana Tech 41, Southeastern 26 (Sept. 20, 2008 | Ruston, La.) Television: ESPN3. Radio: Kajun 107.1 FM, Tangi 96.5 FM, WFPR 1400 AM. Announcers: Mark Willoughby, Robbie...

Ruston takes down Oxford (MS) The Bearkats prevail over the Chargers, 28-14

