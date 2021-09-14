Trending lifestyle headlines in Danville

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville, IL

Danville Times
 6 days ago

(DANVILLE, IL) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

vermilioncountyfirst.com

Danville in Line for Casino “Tryout,” with Hope for Full License

Danville in Line for Casino "Tryout," with Hope for Full License

There was a time way back when all casinos in Illinois had to cruise on water. So in Vermilion County, there were whispers about Lake Vermilion. But those days are long gone, and now Danville looks to be closer to a casino at the more recently planned location: 204 Eastgate Drive, between Main Street and I-74, and ¾’s of a mile from the I-74 Lynch Road exit. Read more

wcia.com

VA Illiana Health Care System helping local hospitals

VA Illiana Health Care System helping local hospitals

DANVILLE, Ill. ((WCIA)) – COVID cases continue to rise across the country, and that means more people are filling up hospital beds. Many hospitals are hitting or getting close to capacity. So, now the VA in Danville is stepping up to help. They said they noticed hospitals in the southern part of the state were struggling, and they could help. Read more

commercial-news.com

County records 6 more COVID-19 deaths

County records 6 more COVID-19 deaths

DANVILLE — The late-summer COVID-19 surge has claimed six more Vermilion County residents. Health officials on Wednesday and Thursday reported the virus deaths, which included a woman in her 80s, two women in their 70s, two women in their 60s, and one woman in her 40s. The deaths raised the... Read more

news-gazette.com

Just Askin' | Carle at the Riverfront in Danville

Just Askin' | Carle at the Riverfront in Danville

What’s the status on the Carle facility coming to Danville?. Pull up to its location off 210 Robinson St., and you’ll see some mighty steel beams. Crews began erecting the steel skeleton for the new facility during the week of Aug. 23, after preparing the soil and laying the concrete foundation. Read more

Last I heard the work was stopped because Carle was saying all the workers had to be vaccinated.

