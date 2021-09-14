Trending lifestyle headlines in Danville

(DANVILLE, IL) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

Danville in Line for Casino "Tryout," with Hope for Full License There was a time way back when all casinos in Illinois had to cruise on water. So in Vermilion County, there were whispers about Lake Vermilion. But those days are long gone, and now Danville looks to be closer to a casino at the more recently planned location: 204 Eastgate Drive, between Main Street and I-74, and ¾'s of a mile from the I-74 Lynch Road exit.

VA Illiana Health Care System helping local hospitals DANVILLE, Ill. ((WCIA)) – COVID cases continue to rise across the country, and that means more people are filling up hospital beds. Many hospitals are hitting or getting close to capacity. So, now the VA in Danville is stepping up to help. They said they noticed hospitals in the southern part of the state were struggling, and they could help.

County records 6 more COVID-19 deaths DANVILLE — The late-summer COVID-19 surge has claimed six more Vermilion County residents. Health officials on Wednesday and Thursday reported the virus deaths, which included a woman in her 80s, two women in their 70s, two women in their 60s, and one woman in her 40s. The deaths raised the...

