Top Weatherford sports news

Bulldogs Lose Battle with Angelo State WEATHERFORD, Okla. – SWOSU Soccer loses its last home game before the beginning of conference play in a 2-0 defeat to Angelo State on Saturday. The Bulldog offensive attack couldn't seem to find its rhythm as it relied on its defensive prowess for long stretches of the game. Goalkeeper Ashley Hughes made a number of important saves and Junior defender Nicole Petrino put in a great effort to keep the defense organized for much of the game, but two bright moments from Angelo State gave the Belles two goal and that was enough to win the day. Read more

This Week in SWOSU Athletics WEATHERFORD, Okla. - It is week three of the fall season and we finally have all seven of our fall sports in action!. Head Coach Brad Fleetwood's golf teams lead us in to the week as the women's team travels to Broken Arrow, Okla. for the NSU Women's Classic at Indian Springs Country Club and the men's team heads north to Topeka, Kan. for the Washburn Invitational at Topeka Country Club. Both teams will compete on Monday and Tuesday. Read more

Benoit and Griffin Earn Bulldog of the Week WEATHERFORD, Okla. - Markenzie Benoit of SWOSU Volleyball and Tanner Griffin of SWOSU Football have been named this week's Bulldogs of the Week. The award is brought to you by Wright Wradio, the home of the Bulldogs over the airwaves on both 95.5 'The Coyote' and 100.3 'Coyote Classic.'. Benoit,... Read more

