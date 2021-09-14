Oskaloosa sports lineup: What’s trending

(OSKALOOSA, IA) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Oskaloosa area.

Knoxville Cross County Hopes Pearson Is Fully Healthy By Conference The Knoxville Cross Country Squads will head to Oskaloosa to run for their meet on Tuesday. For the girls, they welcomed back Norah Pearson, who made her season debut last week. Pearson, who is currently ranked #8 in the latest Iowa Track Coaches Association class 3A poll finished 20th at the Grinnell Invitational. Girls Coach Mikayla Splavec tells KNIA/KRLS Sports it will be a meet-to-meet decision for Pearson as to whether she runs or not due to her continuing rehab on her knee that she injured during basketball season last winter. Read more

Osky, Pella make deep runs at Metro Volleyball Classic PLEASANT HILL — Some of the top volleyball teams in the state made their way to Pleasant Hill on Saturday for the Metro Volleyball Classic at Southeast Polk. No. 5 (4A) Oskaloosa and No. 12 (4A) Pella were among those teams as both made deep runs on the day. Oskaloosa... Read more

Diekmann paces Chargers on day one of William Penn Classic After day one of the William Penn Classic in Oskaloosa, Iowa, the Briar Cliff women's golf team is in third place with a team score of 341. Molly Diekmann put together the best round for the Chargers and is tied for sixth place. "The ladies struggled a bit adjusting to... Read more

