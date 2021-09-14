Your Craig lifestyle news

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Craig, CO

 6 days ago

Moffat County / craigdailypress.com

Maybell Ambulance Services stakeholders express frustration over proposed county-wide EMS district

Current and former EMTs, ambulance drivers and stakeholders of the Maybell Ambulance Services gathered at the Maybell Community Center Thursday in a private meeting to discuss the upcoming ballot initiative to create a Health Services District (HSD) in Moffat County. Emotions at the meeting were high, as folks expressed concern... Read more

Craig / kdnk.org

Sandwash Basin Mustang Roundup Captures Over 600 Horses

The Bureau of Land Management removed more than 600 wild horses in early September from inside the Sandwash Basin Herd Management Area, west of Craig, Colorado. KDNK's Amy Hadden Marsh was there and has this report. This story was produced in collaboration with the Aspen Daily News. For ADN reporter Megan Webber's story, click here. Read more

Craig / steamboatpilot.com

Monday Medical: Time to schedule your flu shot

As the seasons shift from summer to fall and leaves begin to change colors, thoughts turn to football and cooler days. And to flu shots. “Typically, flu season begins in October, peaks between December and February and can extend into May,” said Dr. Shannon Becker, a family medicine physician at UCHealth Primary Care in Craig. “While the severity and duration of each flu season can change, we see cases every year.” Read more

Craig / craigdailypress.com

CMS, Sandrock staffs to wear masks this week

Increased COVID-19 positivity rates at Craig Middle School have led to teachers and staff wearing masks during indoor activities. Sandrock Elementary, which was already under a mask mandate for staff last week, will continue to wear masks until this week. Schools with positivity rates over 2% must require masks for... Read more

if you put kids in masks again, your school is going to be empty. we are tired of this. if you're that fearful of a virus with 99.9 recovery rate, go live in a bubble. these kids need to breathe and they need an education

The Hill

Democrats reject hardball tactics against Senate parliamentarian

Democrats are rejecting calls to overrule the Senate parliamentarian despite the bleak reality that, absent a breakthrough, they likely won't be able to get a pathway to citizenship for millions of immigrants to President Biden 's desk given her unfavorable ruling. Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough’s decision that the immigration plan...
