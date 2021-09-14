Your Craig lifestyle news

(CRAIG, CO) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

Maybell Ambulance Services stakeholders express frustration over proposed county-wide EMS district Current and former EMTs, ambulance drivers and stakeholders of the Maybell Ambulance Services gathered at the Maybell Community Center Thursday in a private meeting to discuss the upcoming ballot initiative to create a Health Services District (HSD) in Moffat County. Emotions at the meeting were high, as folks expressed concern... Read more

Sandwash Basin Mustang Roundup Captures Over 600 Horses The Bureau of Land Management removed more than 600 wild horses in early September from inside the Sandwash Basin Herd Management Area, west of Craig, Colorado. KDNK's Amy Hadden Marsh was there and has this report. This story was produced in collaboration with the Aspen Daily News. For ADN reporter Megan Webber's story, click here. Read more

Monday Medical: Time to schedule your flu shot As the seasons shift from summer to fall and leaves begin to change colors, thoughts turn to football and cooler days. And to flu shots. “Typically, flu season begins in October, peaks between December and February and can extend into May,” said Dr. Shannon Becker, a family medicine physician at UCHealth Primary Care in Craig. “While the severity and duration of each flu season can change, we see cases every year.” Read more

