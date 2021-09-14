CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trudeau Slams Anti-Vaxx Protester Who Called His Wife a ‘Whore’

By AJ McDougall
 6 days ago
A protester called Sophie Grégoire Trudeau a “whore” and Justin Trudeau “fucking chicken shit” at an outdoor interview on the Canadian prime minister’s campaign trail on Monday. Trudeau, who was preparing for a media interview on the scene, pulled down his mask and replied, “Isn’t there a hospital you should be going to bother right now?”

www.thedailybeast.com

