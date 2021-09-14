Sports wrap-up: Top stories in Arkadelphia
Henderson Crushes NWOSU 55-7 in Home Opener
ARKADELPHIA, Ark. — In its first home game since November of 2019, Henderson State put on a show in front of a raucous crowd and defeated Northwestern Oklahoma State 55-7 at Carpenter-Haygood Stadium and Ruggles Field on Saturday night. The Reddies' (2-0) offense was nearly unstoppable and racked up 623... Read more
Henderson State creams Northwestern Oklahoma State 55-7
Maxfield's message resonates with Reddies in second half
ARKADELPHIA -- Henderson State moved the ball up and down the field from the get-go Saturday night at Carpenter-Haygood Stadium, but the Reddies didn't get cutthroat until the second half began. "If you're a good football team, if you're a championship football team, when you get somebody down, you beat... Read more
