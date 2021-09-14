CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canal Walk from Bowmans Hill to Washington Crossing PA

Cover picture for the articleRegistration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. In order to comply with Pennsylvania Youth Protection Laws, all children under 18 years of age must be accompanied by their parent or legal guardian. This policy applies for all events offered by the Delaware Valley Chapter as well as any other chapter events within the state of Pennsylvania.

timespub.com

Spotlight: Bowman’s Hill Wildflower Preserve

Bowman’s Hill Wildflower Preserve is hosting its second annual Virtual Silent Auction from Thursday, September 9th at 12:00pm through Monday, September 13th at 12:00pm. Registration is now open! Anyone who registers will receive two guest passes ($18 value) to the Preserve for personal use or gifting. “Some may be surprised...
Valley Forge Hike Hills and Trails (5-6 miles)

Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. In order to comply with Pennsylvania Youth Protection Laws, all children under 18 years of age must be accompanied by their parent or legal guardian. This policy applies for all events offered by the Delaware Valley Chapter as well as any other chapter events within the state of Pennsylvania.
Walk, don’t drive, to explore Port Washington’s business district

More than 100 people helped kick off a campaign to promote walking around Port Washington to support local businesses on Sunday. The initiative created 16 signs scattered around a one-mile radius of the North Hempstead Town Dock, located on Port Washington’s Main Street. On Sunday, the partnership between the nonprofit community organization Residents Forward, the Town of North Hempstead and other organizations in the community resulted in the first “Let’s Walk PW” event, which the organizers hope to hold annually.
Pine Creek Rail Trail (PA) Three-Night Bike-packing Trip

Registration is required for this activity. In order to comply with Pennsylvania Youth Protection Laws, all children under 18 years of age must be accompanied by their parent or legal guardian. This policy applies for all events offered by the Delaware Valley Chapter as well as any other chapter events within the state of Pennsylvania.
Fall Seashore Walk

Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. In order to comply with Pennsylvania Youth Protection Laws, all children under 18 years of age must be accompanied by their parent or legal guardian. This policy applies for all events offered by the Delaware Valley Chapter as well as any other chapter events within the state of Pennsylvania.
French Creek Sunday Morning Hike (vigorous)

French Creek State Park Playground (800 feet SW of French Creek Hopewell Lake boat ramp),. Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. Please note:. In order to comply with Pennsylvania Youth Protection Laws, all children under 18...
BeonlinewithAMC - Lehigh Valley Group Meeting

Registration is required for this activity. In order to comply with Pennsylvania Youth Protection Laws, all children under 18 years of age must be accompanied by their parent or legal guardian. This policy applies for all events offered by the Delaware Valley Chapter as well as any other chapter events within the state of Pennsylvania.
Jewett and Pleasant Valley Preserves, Lyme, Moderate

Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. Approximately 5 mile loop hike on various Lyme Land Conservation Trust, Town of Lyme, and Nature Conservancy trails. A lovely woods walk with no rock scrambling or steep climbs, although there are a few long climbs. Meet 10:00 AM at the Lyme Library and Town Hall parking lot on the west side of Rte. 156, 1.6 miles south of the intersection of Rtes. 82 and 156. There is no Town Hall sign easily visible from Rte. 156, so watch for a stone wall that is in front of the Town Hall instead. We will need to move all of the cars to a nearby parking lot to leave room in the small town hall parking lot. If you have a GPS, the address for the town hall is 480 Hamburg Rd. Bring snack, liquid, lunch. For those who are traveling westbound on Rte. 82: Rte. 82 is closed between the intersections with Rte. 11 and Rte. 156 due to bridge work. The detour route will be clearly marked. Please visit the state DOT website for details. There is no detour for those traveling eastbound on Rte. 82. Rain or extreme heat cancels.
Friedman Memorial Forest, Ashford , (C3C, moderate)

Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. Friedman Memorial Forest is a Joshua's Trust Property. Hike 3.5-4 miles through woods on rolling hills, along brook, and past a huge white oak. Pond & marsh views with resident herons. Mostly flat paths with a couple of gradual hills and 2 stream crossings. If conditions permit we will explore the connecting but short Pinkham Easement trail. Choice to leave after 2 miles. Refreshments afterwards at Midway Pizza in Ashford for those interested. Meet at 9:45 for 10:00 start. Directions: Using GPS put in Friedman's Memorial Forest or 427 Bebbington Rd. OR: From Rte. 89, take Bicknell Rd 1.1 mile north of Mansfield-Ashford line or 1.9 miles south of Rte. 44. Go 0.7 on Bicknell to its end on Bebbington Rd. Go left 0.2 miles, past Bebbington Lane and a small house to parking on right on Bebbington Rd.
Washington Crossing Bridge to close temporarily for maintenance work

The Washington Crossing Toll-Supported Bridge between Bucks County, PA. and Mercer County, N.J. is scheduled to be closed in both directions from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 20, the Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission announced today. Motorists are advised to plan alternate routes while the bridge...
Mt. Sunapee - AMC NH Chapter 100th Anniversary hike

New Hampshire, Upper Connecticut River Valley/Lake Sunapee,. Registration is required for this activity. Come celebrate the 100th anniversary of New Hampshire's AMC chapter with a trip up Mt. Sunapee (one of AMC's destinations 100 years ago!) We will ascent the Summit Trail to the top of Mt. Sunapee. This hike is about 2.5 miles each way, with an elevation gain of about 1450 feet. It's a lovely wooded trail with a mostly gradual ascent, making this a good hike for beginners or those who are working up to hiking 4000 footers. Pace will be slow to moderate, with ample time for breaks and photos. We'll take a break at the top to enjoy the view and the novel experience of a ski area without any snow! We may potentially include a side trip to Lake Solitude on the opposite side of the mountain. Please feel free to contact the hike leader with any questions.
Washington Crossing Bridge closure scheduled for half day Monday

The Washington Crossing Toll-Supported Bridge between Bucks County and Mercer County, N.J., is scheduled to be closed in both directions from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 20, the Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission announced today. Motorists are advised to plan alternate routes while the bridge is out...
20s and 30s Weekend Local Hike Blue Hills Moderate

Registration is required for this activity. Join us for a beautiful hike at the Blue Hills Reservation. Be prepared to hike about 4 hours. Bring a backpack with water, snacks, lunch. This hike and many others are open to the public so you don't have to be an AMC member to join. Hope to see you there!
Mt Osceola NH Chapter 100th Anniversary

Registration is required for this activity. Join us for an early fall hike to Mt Osceola via Tripoli Rd. Experienced hikers only. Depending on weather, group condition, etc leaders might decide to continue to East Osceola and climb up the chimney. The trip to East Osceola would add 2 miles. This trip is part of the NH chapter 100 year anniversary series. Participants are welcome to break out their antique hiking gear for this event! Hike Distance: 6.5 (up to 8.5 miles with East Osceola) Elevation Gain: over 2100 ft. Experienced hikers only. Participants should have completed similar hikes within the previous 3 months and the fitness to complete an 8.5 mile hike at a moderate pace. All participants should have the appropriate footwear and equipment and will be responsible for carrying the 10 essentials. We will hike at a moderate speed (1.5 mph) as a group and start and finish the hike together, making regular stops for rest and hydration/nutrition as well as a lunch break. Participants will not be confirmed until contacting the leader directly.
Burnt Hill Trail and the Norski Trail Loop

Registration is required for this activity. Please contact leader. Join Leader Deborah Lewis on Tuesday, September 21 to hike a fun and scenic clockwise loop. We will start on the Burnt Hill Trail, and then hike the Long Trail to Route 125. There is about a 20 minute road walk and then we will return via the Norske Trail. Approximately 9.3 miles and 6 hours. Terrain is rugged and pace will be moderate (about 2 mph). This is an advanced hike. Maximum number of hikers is 10 including the leader. Registration required by contacting the leader directly. Note: there is one rock hopping river crossing on the Norske Trail where the bridge has been removed. Elevation gain and loss is approximately 1280 feet. Well behaved dogs on leash welcome. Please bring a mask: we may mask for the introduction and then have the mask handy during the walk for when we can't socially distance.. Please also bring hiking boots, drinking water, rain gear, snacks or lunch and hiking poles if you use them . The hike will take place rain or shine: if it is raining hard, we will shorten the hike.
