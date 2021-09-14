Trending lifestyle headlines in Kailua Kona
(KAILUA KONA, HI) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Kailua Kona, from fashion updates to viral videos.
Global infectious disease expert: 'Hawaii forgot what was making Hawaii safe'
A global infectious disease expert believes the best way for Hawaii to get a handle on Delta and other variants of the coronavirus is to restore pre-travel testing and implement post-travel testing for everyone entering the state – regardless of vaccination status. Renowned epidemiologist Dr. Larry Brilliant was part of... Read more
He is right, and the leaders should listen, but they haven't been listening to people like Doctor Brilliant. Instead they have been listening to business interests like the hotels and airlines, and they want a vaccine card, like a credit card , and want to manage the pandemic with flawed and inappropriate legeslation.Like the war on Drugs, they want to create a criminalised and disenfranchised class in the process of removing a threat to public health. This vaccine mandate is similarly misguided
Yup. We were able to bring numbers down and avoid uncontrollable surges when the vaccine wasn't even available. It's great that we opened up again but they relaxed too many restrictions too fast. And many Felt because we brought our numbers down and we're open again that we are over the pandemic. Messed it up for a majority of us.
With many rooms empty, hotels offer deserving reward to frontline healthcare heroes
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The recent slow-down in tourism has left many hotels with empty rooms. Now, dozens of properties are offering free staycations to Hawaii’s worn-out frontline medical workers. The program is called “Hotels for Healthcare Heroes” and was launched by the Hawaii Lodging and Tourism Association. It will start... Read more
The headline should actually read, 'Hotels Made Their Money Over the Summer Already (Even Under the Covid Environment), Now Attempt to Do Something Good In the Eyes of the Public Since Visitors Are Gone"
They all need to be boycotted.Not one red cent to any of them that is going along with forcing people to vaccineAnd allowing themselves to be the Gestapo of a rogue government.I hope hundreds of people call and make reservations and all cancel over and over again.
Hawaii records 8 new coronavirus-related deaths, 747 additional infections
Beachgoers gathered, July 29, on the shores of Waikiki Beach. Hawaii Department of Health officials today reported eight new coronavirus-related deaths and 747 new confirmed and probable infections statewide, bringing the state’s totals since the start of the pandemic to 641 fatalities and 70,320 cases. Six of the latest deaths... Read more
Who’s Behind This Increasingly Vocal Hawaii Group Opposing Covid-19 Mandates?
Those are some of the statements posted on the Instagram page of the Aloha Freedom Coalition, a new group that is helping to lead growing opposition to government mandates intended to control the spread of Covid-19. Though small in number, the AFC is one of several groups — along with... Read more
Why cry so much about choice. You have all the right to act as ignorant as you want. So make your choice and accept the consequences like an adult. And quit crying about it.
Bet most mainland transplants. Not the good ones that acclimate to the people and culture... those that Malama i ka Pono. AFC are the ones only care for themselves... NO Pono
