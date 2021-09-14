Trending lifestyle headlines in Kailua Kona

(KAILUA KONA, HI) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Kailua Kona, from fashion updates to viral videos.

We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

LOCAL FAVORITE

Global infectious disease expert: 'Hawaii forgot what was making Hawaii safe' A global infectious disease expert believes the best way for Hawaii to get a handle on Delta and other variants of the coronavirus is to restore pre-travel testing and implement post-travel testing for everyone entering the state – regardless of vaccination status. Renowned epidemiologist Dr. Larry Brilliant was part of... Read more

LOCAL HEADLINE

With many rooms empty, hotels offer deserving reward to frontline healthcare heroes HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The recent slow-down in tourism has left many hotels with empty rooms. Now, dozens of properties are offering free staycations to Hawaii’s worn-out frontline medical workers. The program is called “Hotels for Healthcare Heroes” and was launched by the Hawaii Lodging and Tourism Association. It will start... Read more

LATEST NEWS

Hawaii records 8 new coronavirus-related deaths, 747 additional infections Beachgoers gathered, July 29, on the shores of Waikiki Beach. Hawaii Department of Health officials today reported eight new coronavirus-related deaths and 747 new confirmed and probable infections statewide, bringing the state’s totals since the start of the pandemic to 641 fatalities and 70,320 cases. Six of the latest deaths... Read more

TOP VIEWED