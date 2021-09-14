CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aspen, CO

Sports wrap-up: Top stories in Aspen

 6 days ago

(ASPEN, CO) Aspen-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Aspen sports. For more stories from the Aspen area, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Aspen / dailycoloradonews.com

Aspen Snowboarding Co .: Pandora’s ski schedule can’t be modified, however restrictions might be assured

Aspen Snowboarding Co.’s Mak Keeling factors down the hill in direction of the Pandora carry proposed on Aspen Mountain on August 12, 2021. (Kelsey Brunner / The Aspen Instances) Aspen Snowboarding Co. officers had been investigating shifting the orientation of the deliberate Pandora chairlift in an try to get Pitkin... Read more

Grand Junction / gjsentinel.com

Mountain runners win titles at Connected Lakes

Mountain school runners descended on Connected Lakes on Saturday where they promptly ascended to the top of the podium at the Grand Junction Invitational. Elsie Weiss of Aspen High School won the girls 5K and Connor Williams of Crested Butte topped the boys field on the circuitous cross-country course around the state park in the heart of Grand Junction. Read more

Aspen / steamboatpilot.com

Sailors soccer loses in Aspen

ASPEN — The Steamboat Springs boys soccer team fell behind 2-0 early in the first half against Aspen on Saturday afternoon. The Sailors tied the game, but Aspen broke the tie with 16 minutes to play for the 3-2. Steamboat has lost their last two games and is now 4-3... Read more

Aspen / summitdaily.com

Watch: Summit High School football spreads out offensive success in resounding win over Aspen

The Summit High School varsity football team reeled off 31 unanswered points Friday night, Sept. 10, to seize control of a hard-fought 37-20 mountain town versus mountain town victory over the Aspen Skiers. At home under the Friday night lights at Tiger Stadium, the Tigers (2-1) forced several first-half Skiers... Read more

