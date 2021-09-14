Lifestyle wrap: Cody

(CODY, WY) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

Park County: Masks May be Needed to Keep School In Session While there have yet to be any changes, Park County Public Health says parents should be “prepared to do what it takes” to keep their kids safe in school. As Cody and Park County deal with a new, more severe surge of COVID-19 cases, the county remains largely unrestricted. This includes schools, which have been in-person and mask-free since the beginning of the 2021-2022 school year. Read more

New virus policy starts in Cody School District With COVID quarantine numbers continuing to be high early in the school year and 27 students testing positive Friday, the Cody School District implemented a plan that would not mandate masks, but encourage them. It allows students deemed in close contact with a positive individual to remain in school with... Read more

Employers prepare for vaccine rule – State leaders, locals protest Biden mandate With President Joe Biden’s new COVID-19 vaccine mandate announced last week, at least a few local health care facilities will likely be strained even further than they have been the past 18 months. Biden said he will request the Occupational Safety and Health Administration to draft an emergency rule requiring all health care employees to be vaccinated without the previous alternative of weekly COVID-19 testing. Read more

