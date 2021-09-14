Trending lifestyle headlines in Columbia

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, TN

Columbia Digest
 6 days ago

(COLUMBIA, TN) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Columbia, from fashion updates to viral videos.

We've got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Columbia / columbiadailyherald.com

'It's a family': Lime & Loaf brings high-end culinary retail, food hybrid to Columbia

In April of 2020, right at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, The Dotted Lime owners chef Paul Jensen and his wife, Chrissy Jensen, had to get creative in order to keep their restaurant afloat. This included offering curbside pickup or to-go "take-and-bake" options. With many of their regular customers... Read more

Welcome, illbe sure yo stop by, I'm a home chef and like all the or organic items. Great girls day out or church ladies day.Thanks so much.

Maury County / williamsonhomepage.com

Spring Hill approves annual funding for Davis House Child Advocacy Center, Maury County Animal Shelter

On Monday, the Spring Hill Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted to approve annual funding for two organizations; Davis House Child Advocacy Center and Maury County Animal Shelter, at $21,315 and $15,000 each, respectively. Located in Franklin, the Davis House Child Advocacy Center provides investigative and healing services to potential... Read more

Maury County / columbiadailyherald.com

Biden backlash: Maury County conservative leaders demand action against vaccine mandates

President Joe Biden announced a new plan on Thursday, outlining a "six-pronged strategy" aimed to combat COVID-19, which includes vaccine requirements for 100 million American workers. The new mandate would require businesses with more than 100 employees to ensure their workers get the COVID-19 vaccine or are tested weekly, under... Read more

Maury County / columbiadailyherald.com

New COVID-19 cases continue to flood Maury Regional Medical Center

Maury Regional Medical Center continues to manage a day-over-day increases in new patients struggling with COVID-19 and leaders expect the trend will continue in the weeks ahead. The network was treating a total of 123 hospitalized patients with the virus, marking the largest number of patients that it has ever... Read more

The Hill

Democrats look for Plan B after blow on immigration

Democrats and immigration advocates are ready to pitch a Plan B after the Senate parliamentarian spiked a Democratic proposal aimed at providing a pathway to citizenship for millions of people. Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough, a former immigration lawyer, shut down the possibility of granting 8 million people the right to...
With Columbia Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

