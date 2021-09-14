Trending lifestyle headlines in Columbia

(COLUMBIA, TN) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Columbia, from fashion updates to viral videos.

We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

LOCAL HEADLINE

'It's a family': Lime & Loaf brings high-end culinary retail, food hybrid to Columbia In April of 2020, right at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, The Dotted Lime owners chef Paul Jensen and his wife, Chrissy Jensen, had to get creative in order to keep their restaurant afloat. This included offering curbside pickup or to-go "take-and-bake" options. With many of their regular customers... Read more

TRENDING NOW

Spring Hill approves annual funding for Davis House Child Advocacy Center, Maury County Animal Shelter On Monday, the Spring Hill Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted to approve annual funding for two organizations; Davis House Child Advocacy Center and Maury County Animal Shelter, at $21,315 and $15,000 each, respectively. Located in Franklin, the Davis House Child Advocacy Center provides investigative and healing services to potential... Read more

LOCAL PICK

Biden backlash: Maury County conservative leaders demand action against vaccine mandates President Joe Biden announced a new plan on Thursday, outlining a "six-pronged strategy" aimed to combat COVID-19, which includes vaccine requirements for 100 million American workers. The new mandate would require businesses with more than 100 employees to ensure their workers get the COVID-19 vaccine or are tested weekly, under... Read more

TOP VIEWED