Pierre, SD

Sports lineup: Who’s winning in Pierre

Pierre Journal
 6 days ago

(PIERRE, SD) Pierre-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Pierre sports. For more stories from the Pierre area, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Pierre / drgnews.com

Governor Volleyball Races Past Spearfish, Improves to 7-0

PIERRE – Governor Volleyball stayed unbeaten Saturday with a three-set win over Spearfish at the Riggs High Gym, 25-11, 25-16, 25-13. Leading Pierre scorer Ayvrie Kaiser led the way again Saturday with 11 kills, three aces and two scoring blocks. MaKenna Schlekeway and Lily Sanchez each had five kills. Sanchez and Addison Cumbow each served two aces. Read more

Pierre / drgnews.com

Pierre Soccer Splits In Brandon

BRANDON – Pierre Governor soccer had split results Saturday against the Brandon Valley Lynx on the road. Brandon Valley, the defending AA girls champion, topped the Governors 3-0. The Pierre boys were 3-0 winners. Emma Kirlin scored twice and Gemma Symington tallied once in the girls’ match for Brandon Valley. Read more

Pierre / drgnews.com

Pierre Survives Offensive Struggle To Outlast Sturgis

PIERRE – Despite not scoring an offensive touchdown until the second half Saturday, the Pierre Governors held off the Sturgis Scoopers 21-6 at Hollister Field at Phil Trautner Stadium. The game was scoreless until Dre Berndt picked off a pass from Owen Cass and ran back an interception 30 yards... Read more

Pierre / capjournal.com

Govs defeat Scoopers in offensive struggle

The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors football team hosted the Sturgis Brown Scoopers on Saturday night at Hollister Field in Pierre. The Govs were able to win 21-6 despite not playing particularly well offensively. The Govs scored the lone points of the first half when junior defensive end Dre Berndt intercepted... Read more

