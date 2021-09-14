Sports lineup: Who’s winning in Pierre

(PIERRE, SD) Pierre-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Governor Volleyball Races Past Spearfish, Improves to 7-0 PIERRE – Governor Volleyball stayed unbeaten Saturday with a three-set win over Spearfish at the Riggs High Gym, 25-11, 25-16, 25-13. Leading Pierre scorer Ayvrie Kaiser led the way again Saturday with 11 kills, three aces and two scoring blocks. MaKenna Schlekeway and Lily Sanchez each had five kills. Sanchez and Addison Cumbow each served two aces.

Pierre Soccer Splits In Brandon BRANDON – Pierre Governor soccer had split results Saturday against the Brandon Valley Lynx on the road. Brandon Valley, the defending AA girls champion, topped the Governors 3-0. The Pierre boys were 3-0 winners. Emma Kirlin scored twice and Gemma Symington tallied once in the girls' match for Brandon Valley.

Pierre Survives Offensive Struggle To Outlast Sturgis PIERRE – Despite not scoring an offensive touchdown until the second half Saturday, the Pierre Governors held off the Sturgis Scoopers 21-6 at Hollister Field at Phil Trautner Stadium. The game was scoreless until Dre Berndt picked off a pass from Owen Cass and ran back an interception 30 yards...

