What's hot: Lifestyle headlines in Wailuku

Maui Pop-Up Vaccine Clinics in September Multiple pop-up COVID-19 vaccination sites are available across Maui at various times and locations throughout the month of September. Below is a running list of current locations. Additional sites may become available and are updated regularly on the mauinuistrong.org website. Friday, Sep. 10, 2021. Queen Kaʻahumanu Center. 275 West Kaʻahumanu...

Maui to limit social gatherings, require COVID vaccine pass for indoor dining and impose other rules HONOLULU (KHON2) — Maui has become the second county in Hawaii to implement a COVID-19 vaccine pass that would allow entry into certain businesses. The program will launch on Wednesday, Sept. 15, which will limit social gatherings to five people indoors and 10 people outdoors, with the exception of members of the same household.

Aloha is the Key Ingredient Sheldon Simeon, two-time Bravo Top Chef finalist and owner of Tin Roof Maui restaurant in Kahului, has always been a local favorite, but now he's enjoying worldwide success with his best-selling cookbook, Cook Real Hawai'i (Clarkson/Potter, 2021). "When I was approached to write the book I was like, I've never...

