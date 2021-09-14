CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wailuku, HI

What's hot: Lifestyle headlines in Wailuku

Wailuku Journal
Wailuku Journal
 6 days ago

(WAILUKU, HI) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Maui / mauinow.com

Maui Pop-Up Vaccine Clinics in September

Maui Pop-Up Vaccine Clinics in September

Multiple pop-up COVID-19 vaccination sites are available across Maui at various times and locations throughout the month of September. Below is a running list of current locations. Additional sites may become available and are updated regularly on the mauinuistrong.org website. Friday, Sep. 10, 2021. Queen Kaʻahumanu Center. 275 West Kaʻahumanu... Read more

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Maui County / khon2.com

Maui to limit social gatherings, require COVID vaccine pass for indoor dining and impose other rules

Maui to limit social gatherings, require COVID vaccine pass for indoor dining and impose other rules

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Maui has become the second county in Hawaii to implement a COVID-19 vaccine pass that would allow entry into certain businesses. The program will launch on Wednesday, Sept. 15, which will limit social gatherings to five people indoors and 10 people outdoors, with the exception of members of the same household. Read more

Comments
avatar

realistically...shouldn't they require testing over vax cards? data is leaning towards everyone is spreading.....this could back fire...big time

1 like 1 dislike 2 replies

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Kahului / mauimagazine.net

Aloha is the Key Ingredient

Aloha is the Key Ingredient

Sheldon Simeon, two-time Bravo Top Chef finalist and owner of Tin Roof Maui restaurant in Kahului, has always been a local favorite, but now he’s enjoying worldwide success with his best-selling cookbook, Cook Real Hawai‘i (Clarkson/Potter, 2021). “When I was approached to write the book I was like, I’ve never... Read more

Comments
avatar

No Aloha or no Mahalo!! it's welcome or no thanks. Speak English so every other nationality understands🤔who are coming to visit. No sarcasms or rude behavior ..

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Kahului / mauinews.com

Hours after Sept. 11 were ‘eerie’ at Kahului Airport

Hours after Sept. 11 were ‘eerie’ at Kahului Airport

Wailuku resident William Pursley was the manager of Delta Airlines when the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001 brought airports to a halt and completely altered the world of travel. That fateful morning, Pursley got a call from co-workers about the incident and turned on the television like most Americans. Around 6 a.m. he was at the Kahului Airport, talking to a manager on Oahu and later calling all his employees to tell them not to come in as flights were grounded. Read more

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Hawaii Lifestyle
Wailuku, HI
Government
City
Wailuku, HI
Local
Hawaii Government
The Hill

Democrats reject hardball tactics against Senate parliamentarian

Democrats are rejecting calls to overrule the Senate parliamentarian despite the bleak reality that, absent a breakthrough, they likely won't be able to get a pathway to citizenship for millions of immigrants to President Biden 's desk given her unfavorable ruling. Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough’s decision that the immigration plan...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
Wailuku Journal

Wailuku Journal

Wailuku, HI
41
Followers
244
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

With Wailuku Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy