What's hot: Lifestyle headlines in Wailuku
(WAILUKU, HI) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.
We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.
Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.
Maui Pop-Up Vaccine Clinics in September
Multiple pop-up COVID-19 vaccination sites are available across Maui at various times and locations throughout the month of September. Below is a running list of current locations. Additional sites may become available and are updated regularly on the mauinuistrong.org website. Friday, Sep. 10, 2021. Queen Kaʻahumanu Center. 275 West Kaʻahumanu... Read more
Maui to limit social gatherings, require COVID vaccine pass for indoor dining and impose other rules
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Maui has become the second county in Hawaii to implement a COVID-19 vaccine pass that would allow entry into certain businesses. The program will launch on Wednesday, Sept. 15, which will limit social gatherings to five people indoors and 10 people outdoors, with the exception of members of the same household. Read more
realistically...shouldn't they require testing over vax cards? data is leaning towards everyone is spreading.....this could back fire...big time
1 like 1 dislike 2 replies
Aloha is the Key Ingredient
Sheldon Simeon, two-time Bravo Top Chef finalist and owner of Tin Roof Maui restaurant in Kahului, has always been a local favorite, but now he’s enjoying worldwide success with his best-selling cookbook, Cook Real Hawai‘i (Clarkson/Potter, 2021). “When I was approached to write the book I was like, I’ve never... Read more
No Aloha or no Mahalo!! it's welcome or no thanks. Speak English so every other nationality understands🤔who are coming to visit. No sarcasms or rude behavior ..
Hours after Sept. 11 were ‘eerie’ at Kahului Airport
Wailuku resident William Pursley was the manager of Delta Airlines when the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001 brought airports to a halt and completely altered the world of travel. That fateful morning, Pursley got a call from co-workers about the incident and turned on the television like most Americans. Around 6 a.m. he was at the Kahului Airport, talking to a manager on Oahu and later calling all his employees to tell them not to come in as flights were grounded. Read more