Plainview, TX

Sports wrap: Plainview

 6 days ago

(PLAINVIEW, TX) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Plainview area.

We’ve got you covered on sporting news in your community. For more Plainview sports stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Plainview / usaoathletics.com

Drovers Drop Pair in Plainview

PLAINVIEW, Texas – Saturday afternoon, Science & Arts (6-6, 0-4 SAC) suffered a pair of losses in a double-header on the campus of Wayland Baptist University. The Drovers opened the day with a 3-0 loss against Wayland Baptist, followed by another 3-0 loss against the University of the Southwest. vs... Read more

Plainview / myplainview.com

Plainview cyclist biking for childhood cancer

Every morning, Cris Salinas gets out of bed before the sun and heads out for a workout to start his day. He doesn’t set an alarm. Salinas just gets up at whatever time and decides if he wants to start the day with a bike ride or if he wants to start at the gym. Whatever his decision, he bikes. Read more

Plainview / ardmoreite.com

Plainview's Jeston Gilliam has evolved into playmaker thanks to strong work ethic

It’s been quite the journey for Jeston Gilliam. He started his Plainview High School football career as an offensive lineman and has since morphed into an all-around playmaker for the Indians. However, he’ll be the first to tell you that it required a lot of dedication. “Coming to this point,... Read more

Plainview / lubbockonline.com

Sky kick turns momentum, helps Plainview down Lubbock High

Plainview head coach Johnathon Haddock watched the ball get kicked into the air, gain a bit of hang time before it dropped to the ground. The football took one of those off bounces, one that meant it went straight up into the air and the Lubbock High special teams players watched it as well while the Bulldogs players pounced and gained possession. Read more

