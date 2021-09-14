Sports wrap: Plainview

(PLAINVIEW, TX) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Plainview area.

Drovers Drop Pair in Plainview PLAINVIEW, Texas – Saturday afternoon, Science & Arts (6-6, 0-4 SAC) suffered a pair of losses in a double-header on the campus of Wayland Baptist University. The Drovers opened the day with a 3-0 loss against Wayland Baptist, followed by another 3-0 loss against the University of the Southwest. vs... Read more

Plainview cyclist biking for childhood cancer Every morning, Cris Salinas gets out of bed before the sun and heads out for a workout to start his day. He doesn’t set an alarm. Salinas just gets up at whatever time and decides if he wants to start the day with a bike ride or if he wants to start at the gym. Whatever his decision, he bikes. Read more

Plainview's Jeston Gilliam has evolved into playmaker thanks to strong work ethic It’s been quite the journey for Jeston Gilliam. He started his Plainview High School football career as an offensive lineman and has since morphed into an all-around playmaker for the Indians. However, he’ll be the first to tell you that it required a lot of dedication. “Coming to this point,... Read more

