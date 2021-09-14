CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cullman, AL

Lifestyle wrap: Headlines in Cullman

Cullman Updates
Cullman Updates
 6 days ago

(CULLMAN, AL) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here's a glimpse of what's what people are talking about in your area.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Cullman / whnt.com

Cullman City Schools allowing mask mandate to expire Monday

Cullman City Schools allowing mask mandate to expire Monday

CULLMAN, Ala. — Cullman City Schools will not renew its 2-week mask mandate after a drop in positive COVID-19 cases in the system. According to a Facebook post, the school system will allow the mandate to expire and return to highly recommending masks or face coverings on Monday, September 13.

Alabama / oregonherald.com

Alabama man dies of cardiac event after 43 hospitals with full ICUs turned him away

Alabama man dies of cardiac event after 43 hospitals with full ICUs turned him away

The family of a man who died of heart issues in Mississippi is asking people to get vaccinated for COVID-19 after 43 hospitals across three states were unable to accept him because of full cardiac ICUs. Ray Martin DeMonia died last week in Meridian, Mississippi. He was three days shy...

Cullman / waff.com

FDA officials say child vaccine approval could come next month

FDA officials say child vaccine approval could come next month

"We're really now talking about vaccine-preventable diseases and influenza is a vaccine-preventable disease. Now, the efficacy of the influenza vaccine is actually not as good as the efficacy of the COVID vaccine, but it's still certainly helpful to be vaccinated." Health. Cullman City Schools lifting mask mandate.

Cullman / cbs17.com

Latest: After ICU trek, family urges people to be vaccinated

Latest: After ICU trek, family urges people to be vaccinated

CULLMAN, Ala. — As hundreds of mostly unvaccinated COVID-19 patients filled Alabama intensive care units, hospital staff in north Alabama contacted 43 hospitals in three states to find a specialty cardiac ICU bed for Ray Martin DeMonia, his family writes in his obituary. The resident of Cullman, Alabama, was finally...

The Hill

Democrats look for Plan B after blow on immigration

Democrats and immigration advocates are ready to pitch a Plan B after the Senate parliamentarian spiked a Democratic proposal aimed at providing a pathway to citizenship for millions of people. Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough, a former immigration lawyer, shut down the possibility of granting 8 million people the right to...
With Cullman Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

