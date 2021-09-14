The lineup: Sports news in Elkins
(ELKINS, WV) Elkins-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.
Catch up on what's trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network.
Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.
Lady Bucs run second at Forest Festival Invitational; Shreve finishes fourth
ELKINS – Samantha Shreve ran to a top-five finish for the Buckhannon-Upshur Lady Bucs in the Forest Festival Invitational Saturday morning at Davis & Elkins College. Shreve placed fourth with a time of 23:17.46. Mia Sappey also had a top-10 finish for the Lady Bucs as she ran ninth with... Read more
Buccaneers win Forest Festival XC Invitational
ELKINS – The Buckhannon-Upshur Buccaneers claimed first place in the 10-team Forest Festival Invitational Saturday held at Davis & Elkins College. The Bucs edged out host Elkins by six points as the Bucs amassed 38 points while Elkins collected 44 points. North Marion was third with 94, Trinity was fourth... Read more
Marshall men's basketball schedule release
Marshall men's basketball schedule release Read more
B-UHS cross country takes first in Forest Festival Invitational
ELKINS — The Forest Festival Invitational hosted 10 schools for a cross country race on Saturday in Elkins. Buckhannon-Upshur High School took first place out of the 10 schools and the Buccaneers cross country team placed three runners in the top 10. Jordan Gillum ran second with a time of... Read more
