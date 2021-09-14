Detroit Lakes sports digest: Top stories today

(DETROIT LAKES, MN) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Detroit Lakes area.

Around 1,000 Racers Partake in Dick Beardsley Races in Detroit Lakes DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – Around 1,000 racers turned out for the 25th Annual Dick Beardsley Half-Marathon in Detroit Lakes, Saturday. Racers departed from the Kent Freeman Arena on a cool Saturday morning as Beardsley cheered them on. Organizers added a 25k to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the event.

Detroit Lakes goes 2-3 while shorthanded in weekend The Detroit Lakes girls tennis team played in a quadrangular in Alexandria on Saturday and came away with a win and two losses. The Lakers pulled out a 4-3 win over Alexandria. Despite missing its top solo player, Siri Vagle, Detroit Lakes picked up wins from Mya Anderson and Anna Askelson in Nos. 1 and 3 singles. Jaden Mercil and Skylar Nelson won the No. 2 doubles match, while Abby Noll and Harper Bellefeuille won in straight sets to pick up the team win.

Steffl shines again in Detroit Lakes Rotary Cross Country meet, Lakers make strides against packed field The Detroit lakes cross country teams were challenged on Thursday afternoon in their second home meet of the season. The girls ran to a seventh-place finish with 137 points in the eight-team field. The Lakers were led by junior Julia Steffl once again. In a race filled with one of the state's perennial cross country powers in Alexandria, Steffl took sixth place with a time of 21:56.77.

