Muskegon Heights, MI

Lifestyle wrap: Muskegon Heights

Muskegon Heights Journal
Muskegon Heights Journal
 6 days ago

(MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, MI) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Muskegon Heights, from fashion updates to viral videos.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Muskegon Heights area, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Muskegon / mlive.com

Deer hunting in city of Muskegon proposed to reduce herd some think is a nuisance

MUSKEGON, MI – Deer hunting within the city of Muskegon would be allowed under a proposed ordinance. The draft deer hunting ordinance would allow bow and crossbow hunting on public or private land that is at least 5 acres and receives city approval. The ordinance proposal is the latest effort... Read more

Muskegon Heights / mlive.com

Muskegon Heights memorial to honor people who died during COVID-19 pandemic

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, MI – A Muskegon Heights community memorial will remember and honor those who died during the COVID-19 pandemic. The city-wide event will be held at City Heart Ministries, 2643 Peck St., from 8:15-10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 25. Deborah Johnson organized the memorial to bring “closure and unity... Read more

Grand Rapids / rivergrandrapids.com

Tomorrow is 9/11 A Day to Remember

It's difficult to believe that it's been 20-years since that fateful day of September 11, 2002. Those moments were so stunning as we watched the airplanes hit the twin towers in New York City, and the Pentagon, with another crashing into a Shanksville, Pennsylvania field. It's certainly a day non of us will, or should, forget. Read more

Michigan / mlive.com

Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Teddy Spaghettis shares family Italian recipes with Muskegon

MUSKEGON, MI – Homemade Italian food is a labor of love at Teddy Spaghettis in Muskegon. Owned by Ted Cerniglia and his daughter Francesca Giddings, Teddy Spaghettis serves authentic Italian food handcrafted from family recipes that date back nearly a century. “It’s our way of sharing our family history. We... Read more

With Muskegon Heights Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

