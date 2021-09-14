Lifestyle wrap: Top stories in Beaufort
Beaufort, South Carolina hotel combines elegance with a great value!
Sea Island Salt Marsh Kayak Trip: Beaufort, South Carolina
September 11, 2021 A few moments of a late-summer paddling trip to the Sea Islands near Beaufort, South Carolina. #kayaking #nature #beaufortsc Read more
Licensing issue forces Black Chamber to close jazz cafe. Will it return to Beaufort?
A restaurant owned and operated by Beaufort-based Beaufort County Black Chamber of Commerce has closed its doors after the city cited it for not having a business license to operate. Justin Rose, a city business license inspector, told the Beaufort Gazette and Island Packet that the chamber was first notified... Read more
This is a civilized World!!Be fair with all governmental affair's.This includes Beaufort county and the whole state of SC.Town council take notes!
Thank God for your support and prayers for the people of South Carolina and the US of America!!
Hammerhead shark caught off Beaufort waters
Two fishermen reeled in a massive hammerhead shark off the coast of Beaufort, South Carolina.