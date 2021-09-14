CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaufort, SC

Lifestyle wrap: Top stories in Beaufort

Beaufort Voice
Beaufort Voice
 6 days ago

(BEAUFORT, SC) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Beaufort, from fashion updates to viral videos.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Beaufort area, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Beaufort / trip-res.com

Hotels near Parris Island offer the ultimate romantic escape for couples, and the beautiful Best Western Sea Island Inn is conveniently located within the historic district, is convenient to touring Beaufort and nearby Hunting Island State Park. Whether you want to explore the great outdoors or simply get away from it all, historic Beaufort hotels have what you’re looking for. From special events like weddings, festivals and family reunions to boating, carriage and walking tours, count on Beaufort Bay hotels for an unbeatable experience. Read more

Beaufort / youtube.com

September 11, 2021 A few moments of a late-summer paddling trip to the Sea Islands near Beaufort, South Carolina. #kayaking #nature #beaufortsc Read more

Beaufort / islandpacket.com

A restaurant owned and operated by Beaufort-based Beaufort County Black Chamber of Commerce has closed its doors after the city cited it for not having a business license to operate. Justin Rose, a city business license inspector, told the Beaufort Gazette and Island Packet that the chamber was first notified... Read more

Comments
avatar

This is a civilized World!!Be fair with all governmental affair's.This includes Beaufort county and the whole state of SC.Town council take notes!

avatar

Thank God for your support and prayers for the people of South Carolina and the US of America!!

Beaufort / youtube.com

Two fishermen reeled in a massive hammerhead shark off the coast of Beaufort, South Carolina. Subscribe to WJCL on YouTube now for more: https://bit.ly/2rn8Ewl Get more Savannah news: http://www.wjcl.com Like us: https://www.facebook.com/WJCLNews Follow us: https://twitter.com/wjclnews Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/wjclnews/ Read more

Beaufort Voice

Beaufort Voice

Beaufort, SC
ABOUT

With Beaufort Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

