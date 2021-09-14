Lifestyle wrap: Top stories in Beaufort

(BEAUFORT, SC) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Beaufort, from fashion updates to viral videos.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Beaufort area, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

LOCAL FAVORITE

Beaufort, South Carolina hotel combines elegance with a great value! Hotels near Parris Island offer the ultimate romantic escape for couples, and the beautiful Best Western Sea Island Inn is conveniently located within the historic district, is convenient to touring Beaufort and nearby Hunting Island State Park. Whether you want to explore the great outdoors or simply get away from it all, historic Beaufort hotels have what you’re looking for. From special events like weddings, festivals and family reunions to boating, carriage and walking tours, count on Beaufort Bay hotels for an unbeatable experience. Read more

TOP VIEWED

Sea Island Salt Marsh Kayak Trip: Beaufort, South Carolina September 11, 2021 A few moments of a late-summer paddling trip to the Sea Islands near Beaufort, South Carolina. #kayaking #nature #beaufortsc Read more

LOCAL PICK

Licensing issue forces Black Chamber to close jazz cafe. Will it return to Beaufort? A restaurant owned and operated by Beaufort-based Beaufort County Black Chamber of Commerce has closed its doors after the city cited it for not having a business license to operate. Justin Rose, a city business license inspector, told the Beaufort Gazette and Island Packet that the chamber was first notified... Read more

TRENDING NOW