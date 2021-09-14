What's hot: Lifestyle headlines in Hilo

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hilo, HI

 6 days ago

(HILO, HI) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Hilo, from fashion updates to viral videos.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Hilo area, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Hilo / bigislandvideonews.com

Hawaiʻi COVID-19 Update: 52 New Cases On Big Island

Hawaiʻi COVID-19 Update: 52 New Cases On Big Island

HAWAIʻI ISLAND - The test positivity rate in Hawaiʻi County over the two weeks is 7.6%, and 14-day average of number of new cases per day has dropped to 93. (BIVN) – There were 429 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Thursday, up from the 380 cases identified on Wednesday. There were 52 new cases identified today on Hawaiʻi island, down from the 95 cases reported the day before.

it seems to me that more people r dying even though less new cases why Greene no answers r coming they no nothing .....search far within yourself and find ur truth....godspeed

Hilo / kitv.com

Long-term care facilities now filling up, in need of more staff after taking in patients from overwhelmed hospitals

Long-term care facilities now filling up, in need of more staff after taking in patients from overwhelmed hospitals

To free up bed space, inundated hospitals across Hawai'i have been discharging patients to long-term care facilities -- but now, those centers are starting to fill up as well. The head of the Healthcare Association of Hawai'i said it is trying to secure federal funding for 200 extra healthcare workers to staff long-term care facilities.

Hilo / bigislandnow.com

Hospital Update: HMC Continues to Operate Beyond Capacity

Hospital Update: HMC Continues to Operate Beyond Capacity

Hilo Medical Center continues to operate beyond capacity due to an ongoing surge in COVID-related cases. As of Friday, Sept. 10, HMC was caring for 36 COVID patients — 30 unvaccinated and six vaccinated. Three of the patients are in ICU, all on vents. Thirty-two of the patients are in the hospitalʻs COVID unit and one is in the OB unit.

Hilo / westhawaiitoday.com

Antibody clinic on way: HMC hopes to have COVID-19 treatment center running this month

Antibody clinic on way: HMC hopes to have COVID-19 treatment center running this month

Hilo Medical Center this month will open a monoclonal antibody clinic to treat patients with COVID-19. HMC spokeswoman Elena Cabatu said the clinic, which will be located on the ground floor of the hospital, will be funded by the Federal Emergency Management Agency and staffed by FEMA-funded personnel.

