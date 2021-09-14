What's hot: Lifestyle headlines in Hilo

(HILO, HI) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Hilo, from fashion updates to viral videos.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Hilo area, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

TOP VIEWED

Hawaiʻi COVID-19 Update: 52 New Cases On Big Island HAWAIʻI ISLAND - The test positivity rate in Hawaiʻi County over the two weeks is 7.6%, and 14-day average of number of new cases per day has dropped to 93. (BIVN) – There were 429 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Thursday, up from the 380 cases identified on Wednesday. There were 52 new cases identified today on Hawaiʻi island, down from the 95 cases reported the day before. Read more

LATEST NEWS

Long-term care facilities now filling up, in need of more staff after taking in patients from overwhelmed hospitals To free up bed space, inundated hospitals across Hawai'i have been discharging patients to long-term care facilities -- but now, those centers are starting to fill up as well. The head of the Healthcare Association of Hawai'i said it is trying to secure federal funding for 200 extra healthcare workers to staff long-term care facilities. Read more

LOCAL FAVORITE

Hospital Update: HMC Continues to Operate Beyond Capacity Hilo Medical Center continues to operate beyond capacity due to an ongoing surge in COVID-related cases. As of Friday, Sept. 10, HMC was caring for 36 COVID patients — 30 unvaccinated and six vaccinated. Three of the patients are in ICU, all on vents. Thirty-two of the patients are in the hospitalʻs COVID unit and one is in the OB unit. Read more

LOCAL PICK