The lineup: Sports news in Ottawa

Lack of consistency, mistakes hurt OU football in losses Good football teams can turn mistakes quickly into points. The Ottawa University football team has seen that the past two games against ranked opponents. The Braves have been riddled with inconsistent play in all three phases in those losses. Personal foul penalties, special teams mistakes, missed blocking assignments and poor tackling have all come back to haunt Ottawa. Read more

Football, CC runners among top area prep performers from the weekend These are the area’s top high school performances of the weekend. Woodin laid the wood to the Baldwin defense. In just a half of play, the junior running back had 14 carries in 110 yards to lead Ottawa to a 42-0 win over the Bulldogs. Josue Navarro, Ottawa football. Navarro’s... Read more

Top Performances of the Week (Sept. 13-16) These are the gold medal performances of the week (Sept. 13-16). Spigle scored a goal to help Ottawa defeat Fort Scott, 2-1, and remain undefeated this season. Navarro also scored a goal as the Cyclones picked up a road victory. Read more

