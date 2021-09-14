Sports lineup: Who’s winning in Murray

(MURRAY, KY) Murray sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

No. 7 Cincinnati starts slow, then routs Murray State 42-7 CINCINNATI (AP) -- Jerome Ford rushed for 113 yards and three touchdowns and Desmond Ridder passed for 243 yards and two TDs to lead No. 7 Cincinnati past Murray State 42-7. The Bearcats had to overcome some distractions this week, including an invitation to join the Big 12. Murray State outgained the Bearcats 190-83 in the first half and led 7-0 in the second quarter before Cincinnati scored TDs on four of its first five possessions in the second half. Read more

High school sports round-up; Lady Tigers golfers, Calloway’s Campbell have good days on links RICHMOND — Murray High finished fourth in the team competition of the 2021 Kentucky All-A Classic Golf Tournament Saturday in Richmond. The Lady Tigers carded a 358 team total. Lexington Christian took the title with a 319, just 10 strokes ahead of second-place Glasgow. Individually, freshman Emerson Vaughn paced the... Read more

Tigers have more than 500 yards but big plays push Braves to win MORGANFIELD — The visiting Murray High Tigers ran the football for more than 500 yards on the ground Friday night against Union County, but it wasn’t enough to overcome an explosive start for the hometown Braves, as they scored 12 points before their offense even took the field and had 18 points before they managed three minutes of possession, ultimately handing the Tigers their first loss on the season, 53-28. Both teams entered the game undefeated and ranked fourth in the state polls in their respective classes. Read more

