CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Riverton, WY

Lifestyle wrap: Headlines in Riverton

Riverton Bulletin
Riverton Bulletin
 6 days ago

(RIVERTON, WY) Life in Riverton has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Riverton / wrrnetwork.com

Riverton School Board to approve COVID-19 Response Plan for 21-22 School Year

Riverton School Board to approve COVID-19 Response Plan for 21-22 School Year

The Riverton School Board Tuesday night will see action items including the recommendation to approve the implementation of the district’s Covid-19 leveled Response plan, acknowledging home school requests, approval of audit services for the RHS Wrestling Room Addition, and two policy actions. The meeting is at 7 p.m. at the... Read more

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Riverton / wrrnetwork.com

County Kids win dinner with UW President and a Taco Tuesday Catered meal for being vaccinated

County Kids win dinner with UW President and a Taco Tuesday Catered meal for being vaccinated

A University of Wyoming student from Riverton and five of his friends will have dinner with UW President Ed Seidel and his partner, Gabrielle Allen, after the student won a weekly drawing for UW students who have reported being vaccinated for COVID-19. Cameron Schoening, a junior majoring in business entrepreneurship... Read more

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Riverton / county10.com

Homeschooling requests, COVID response discussions set for Sept. 14 FCSD #25 Board meeting

Homeschooling requests, COVID response discussions set for Sept. 14 FCSD #25 Board meeting

(Riverton, WY) – The Fremont County School District (FCSD) #25 school board will convene Tuesday, September 14th, 7:00 PM, in the district office board room. This meeting is open the public. In addition to a round table discussion from Melinda Cox from the Juvenile Justice Services, there will considerations of... Read more

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Fremont County / wrrnetwork.com

Three jail inmates serving Covid-19 Quarantine

Three jail inmates serving Covid-19 Quarantine

Fremont County Sheriff Ryan Lee this morning told the County Commissioners that 166 individuals were booked into the Detention Center in Lander during the Month of August. He said the most bookings came from the Riverton Police with 62, from his own deputies at 48, from the Lander PD with 42, the Wyoming Highway Patrol at 10, the US Marshals office with one and none from the Shoshoni Police. Read more

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wyoming Lifestyle
City
Riverton, WY
Riverton, WY
Lifestyle
The Hill

Democrats reject hardball tactics against Senate parliamentarian

Democrats are rejecting calls to overrule the Senate parliamentarian despite the bleak reality that, absent a breakthrough, they likely won't be able to get a pathway to citizenship for millions of immigrants to President Biden 's desk given her unfavorable ruling. Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough’s decision that the immigration plan...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
Riverton Bulletin

Riverton Bulletin

Riverton, WY
44
Followers
232
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

With Riverton Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy