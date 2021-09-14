Lifestyle wrap: Headlines in Riverton
Riverton School Board to approve COVID-19 Response Plan for 21-22 School Year
The Riverton School Board Tuesday night will see action items including the recommendation to approve the implementation of the district’s Covid-19 leveled Response plan, acknowledging home school requests, approval of audit services for the RHS Wrestling Room Addition, and two policy actions. The meeting is at 7 p.m. at the... Read more
County Kids win dinner with UW President and a Taco Tuesday Catered meal for being vaccinated
A University of Wyoming student from Riverton and five of his friends will have dinner with UW President Ed Seidel and his partner, Gabrielle Allen, after the student won a weekly drawing for UW students who have reported being vaccinated for COVID-19. Cameron Schoening, a junior majoring in business entrepreneurship... Read more
Homeschooling requests, COVID response discussions set for Sept. 14 FCSD #25 Board meeting
(Riverton, WY) – The Fremont County School District (FCSD) #25 school board will convene Tuesday, September 14th, 7:00 PM, in the district office board room. This meeting is open the public. In addition to a round table discussion from Melinda Cox from the Juvenile Justice Services, there will considerations of... Read more
Three jail inmates serving Covid-19 Quarantine
Fremont County Sheriff Ryan Lee this morning told the County Commissioners that 166 individuals were booked into the Detention Center in Lander during the Month of August. He said the most bookings came from the Riverton Police with 62, from his own deputies at 48, from the Lander PD with 42, the Wyoming Highway Patrol at 10, the US Marshals office with one and none from the Shoshoni Police. Read more
